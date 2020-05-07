Todd Gurley is Bringing Killer Dance Moves to Atlanta [WATCH]

Atlanta Falcons new starting running back, Todd Gurley can’t control his excitement on coming back home to Georgia. Gurley showed off his dance moves last weekend on his Instagram.

The entire video has been deleted since then but a fan captured a part of it.

For all the doubters,that knee looks just fine🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rQ75MumdKh — REQ🏀🍟👨‍👧‍👧🎮 (@TaylorTareq) May 5, 2020

Gurley is known in the league for showing off his dance moves in the end zone and hopefully, Atlanta will see a lot at that this season.

The Falcons fan who reposted the video (@TaylorTareq) also made a solid point that Gurley’s knee seems to be looking ‘just fine’.

Gurley’s Knee Problems

Gurley’s knee problems have been a big discussion since the Falcons picked him up in free agency. He first tore his ACL in his left knee during a win over the Auburn Tigers in 2014 while he was still at Georgia which led to his reconstructive knee surgery.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2015 NFL Draft started to decline in stats in 2018 and 2019. According to Gurley’s former athletic trainer with the Rams, torn ACLs lead to arthritic symptoms down the road. However, it wasn’t expected them to hit Gurley this early in his career at the ripe age of 24 (he is now 25).

Since signing with the Falcons, there has been a lot of positive proof that his knee is doing well.

Hooping in Quarantine

For starters, the video of Gurley practically dropping in low without getting stuck on the ground says enough for itself. But really, Gurley is clearly thriving in quarantine. He also posted a picture of himself playing one-on-one with one of his famous LA pals. Fans went crazy over that one, showing that they were worried about his knee.

Gurley might be goofing off in his free time but he is allowed since he’s healthy. Gurley’s performance coach gave an inside look at his daily workout routine while in lockdown.

“He trains twice a day, Gurley’s performance coach told Heavy.com. Each are two-hour blocks. He has a training session in the morning, doing different things that I would call are more rehab—taking care of different modalities, making sure he’s ready to rock n’ roll for the afternoon session. The afternoon session is where I get into more strength performance. And then throughout the week he’ll mix it up and add yoga in there and we’ll go on hikes to get outdoors.”

If Gurley is hooping, climbing California mountains, and showing off his dance moves then his knee is not as bad as everyone is making it out to be.

Saving Gurley’s Knee

The Falcons knew what they were doing when they jumped on signing Gurley hours after the Rams released him—they want to give Matt Ryan a nice weapon and sell tickets.

Atlanta knew his knee situation when adding him to the roster, that’s what insurance is for. They also knew they wouldn’t be giving him a full workload this season. Between Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison, and Craig Reynolds, the Falcons have a beautiful rotation to work with. We can’t forget about playmakers Calvin Ridley or Julio Jones either. The offensive line has also been upgraded in hopes to create more holes this season.

In conclusion, Gurley’s knee is fine and the Falcons won’t solely rely on him to make the plays so stop panicking.

