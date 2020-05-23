It’s likely to say that Eli Manning isn’t the most “hip” quarterback to come along in the NFL in recent memory. While Baker Mayfield poses shirtless next to tigers and Gardner Minshew struts his best Joe Exotic impression, Manning is simply content shooting his Dunkin Donuts commercials when he’s not too busy shining his multiple Super Bowl rings.

However, now with some downtime in his life following retirement, Manning has decided to see what this whole Twitter thing is about, a mere 14-years after its creation. The likely future Hall of Famer shared his first tweet to the world on Saturday, calling on the help of Jimmy Chitwood from the 1986 film Hoosiers.

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Tom Brady Brings the Jokes

Now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caught wind of his friendly foe’s late arrival to the social media juggernaut, opting to throw a humorous dig at the all-time great New York Giant.

Brady responded the only way you could expect from a man who surrendered not one, but two 4th-quarter Super Bowl leads to Manning.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Brady vs. Eli, Not Peyton, the Real Rivalry?

Peyton Manning versus Tom Brady has always been cemented as one of the biggest player on player rivalries in NFL history. The two have endured some epic battles dating back to Peyton’s days with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, it’s Peyton’s brother Eli who proved to be the biggest thorn in Brady’s side over time. Brady certainly has an overwhelming amount of respect for Eli, but that doesn’t mean he’s simply going to forget about the two Super Bowls that some might say Manning stole from him.

For example, here’s Brady live-tweeting Eli Manning’s retirement press conference a few months back.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Manning was asked about Brady’s tweet at the conference, letting out a bit of a giggle upon hearing the then-Patriots QB’s take. Manning stated he and Brady have a good relationship and that they joke around a lot. However, he does feel that the “Super Bowl jokes are probably not that funny to him [Brady].”

Brady recently appeared on the Stupodity podcast to discuss his scheduled May 24 head-to-head with Peyton Manning, in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

Brady was asked if he’s tired of beating Peyton, who Brady bested 11 of 17 times throughout their two careers.

Brady scoffed, “No, you kidding me? Eli’s the one that I’m actually happy I’m not playing.”

While we’re not quite sure how good Eli’s stoke game is, his brother Peyton has noted that “I think he might’ve snuck out for a couple rounds this season.”

Eli doubled down on that take, adding I “had a little more free time than I wanted to…took advantage of it.”

Good luck Tom.