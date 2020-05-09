Tom Brady’s Involvement in Rob Gronkowski Trade Revealed

New England Patriots fans who have turned on Tom Brady will likely have another reason to fuel their anger toward the future Hall-of-Famer.

Per Brady’s new coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head man, Bruce Arians, the scenario that saw Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement, and request a trade from the Patriots to the Bucs was engineered by TB12.

Bruce Arians Explains the Process that Landed Gronk in Tampa

“It was really Tom,” Arians said on ESPN’s NFL Live on Thursday. “Tom brought it up to me, and I didn’t even think it was a possibility that [Gronkowski] wanted to come back. And [Brady] was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he’d love to play with us. So [general manager] Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he’s working out, he’s in great shape and he’s raring to go. So we’re really looking forward to getting on the practice field.”

Gronkowski’s desire to return was preceded by the future Hall-of-Fame tight end signing a contract to perform for WWE. Gronkowski was the host of a fan-less WrestleMania 36 experience over two days in Orlando, Florida.

Gronk discussed his decision to ask the Patriots for a trade. Originally, he made mention of Brady, but when he addressed Patriots fans, former head coach Bill Belichick and the organization in an Instagram message, he did not say the QB’s name.

Arians the Straight Shooter

One thing about Arians is that he seems to get straight to the point. It’s refreshing to hear him speak so candidly about subjects coaches usually address vaguely.

Arians quickly put rumors of Antonio Brown joining the Bucs to bed, despite a perceived push from Brady to sign the troubled former All-Pro, and he pulled no punches when detailing his decision to dump Jameis Winston at QB, and deciding Brady was the right man to lead his football team.

Patriots Have Moved on at TE

By drafting UCLA’s Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots have already pinpointed their future at tight end. They are in a good place as it pertains to that position.

It’s not to say it will be easy finding someone to do provide what Gronkowski did when he was healthy prior to retiring ahead of the 2019 season, but the arrow would appear to be pointing up for Asiasi and Keene.

The QB situation is a little less clear with Jarrett Stidham being handed the keys to the car, Brian Hoyer as his backup and mentor, and two undrafted free agent rookies (J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke) battling to make the team and to compete for an opportunity.

