Bears Rookie Reveals How Khalil Mack & Von Miller Are Helping His NFL Transition

The Chicago Bears selected Trevis Gipson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year with the goal of boosting their pass rushing depth after letting former first-rounder Leonard Floyd go. Gipson spent four seasons at Tulsa, where he started out on special teams and worked his way up to starting defensive end.

Gipson started 11 games his junior year in 2018, and he had four sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. He came on even stronger the following year after attending the Von Miller pass rush camp last summer, nearly doubling his stats. In 12 games last year, he had eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He also added 60 pounds to his frame while he was at Tulsa, and he’s now ready for all the challenges entering the NFL brings.

Gipson spoke with Bears All Access hosts Jeff Joniak, Jim Miller and Tom Thayer this week about his entry into the NFL, the chip that has been on his shoulder since high school, and which Bears defensive leaders have already reached out to him.

Trevis Gipson Has Been Modeling His Game After the Greats

Gipson said his time at the Von Miller football camp last summer has been one of the best things to ever happen to his game. “That was truly a blessing from God,” he told Joniak. “There were some of the greatest pass rushers in the game currently that were there in attendance.”

After the camp was over last summer, he listed the names of those he got the opportunity to learn from, and it’s quite an impressive list. “It was good seeing Aaron Donald, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and all of those guys and being able to acquire some great techniques and pass-rush moves to help me further myself in this season. It was a great experience.”

He also revealed that he contacted Miller on social media inquiring about the camp, and he got a response almost immediately. “I shot him a message and said, ‘I’ve got to go,’ and he gave me the information to get me where I needed to go,” Gipson said. “He’s a pretty cool guy. If I hit him up, he’ll respond.”

He has also been contacted by another All-Pro pass rusher recently: his new teammate Khalil Mack.

With Mack in His Corner, Gipson Still Playing With a Chip on His Shoulder

So far, his transition to the pros has been an easy one, and it helps the Bears’ defensive leader is already showing strong leadership. “It’s really just being open to a new environment, getting to know the people you’re going to be around,” Gipson said. “Khalil Mack hit me up, asked me if I needed anything, and [said] he was there for me.”

After he fell to the fifth round of the draft this year, Gipson tweeted that he could feel the chip on his shoulder growing larger. He says that chip has been there since he was overlooked in high school, and feeling like an underdog only continues to fuel his inner fire more.

“I’m just ready to dominate and show everybody what I can do,” he said.

Will he play with a chip on his shoulder this season? “I’m gonna play with that chip until it’s time to hang the cleats up, man,” he said with a laugh.

Gipson also seems excited to prove his worth on special teams. “Special teams played a real big part in my college career, especially the first two years when I wasn’t playing defensively much, and I’m really excited to basically start the whole process over again. To learn new stuff, more techniques, just a whole new level of the game. I’m real anxious for that. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” he said.

