Ty Lue’s Lakers Teammate Reveals How Kobe Bryant Prepped Coaching Career

Multiple reports have circulated that Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach, Ty Lue has interest in becoming head coach of the Brooklyn Nets should the position become available.

Jacque Vaughn is currently the interim head coach of the Nets and became so after Kenny Atkinson was relieved of duties in Brooklyn.

Some have identified Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Jason Kidd as a potential coaching candidate.

A name also mentioned as a potential Nets coaching candidate is Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy.

Handy is a two time NBA Champion as an assistant coach and has been on the bench during five consecutive NBA Finals; four with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018 with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love and one with last year’s NBA Champion, Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Ty Lue is no slouch.

Before his tenure as a top Clippers assistant, Lue was a trusted man on Doc Rivers’ bench with the Boston Celtics as director of basketball development

After relieving David Blatt of coaching duties in 2016, Lue guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Finals win with a roster that included Kevin Love, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

While many speculate on what’s next for Lue, some of Lue’s teammates already knew that his career path post-NBA had coaching written all over it.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Lue’s former Lakers teammate, John Celestand shared with me that Lue has been in love with hoops for a long time. “Tyronn Lue LOVED the game of basketball,” Celestand told me of the two-time NBA Champion.

“When I was a rookie, people don’t remember this but Tyronn Lue was hurt for most of the year. Something was wrong with his knee, so he didn’t play a lot that year. Because he was in and out and he off and on the IR. But Tyronn Lue – I remember being on the bench because we BOTH were on the bench a lot and after a while it gets monotonous man. When you sit 30 to 40 games, its tough. And there were some days and I’m sitting there and I’m like where am I going to eat after the game [laughs].”

Celestand then revealed a moment in which he knew Lue had a bright future as an NBA coach. “Tyronn Lue was always into the game,” he said.

“He was always watching little things: ‘Did you see that?’ I’m like what? He was always breaking down little tendencies about other players and what they like to do. So, I was not surprised that he would be able to break down the game like he did and he understands – and Tyronn Lue is one of the more well-liked guys on the team.”

Celestand says that the foundation for Lue was laid during their days as members of the Lakers and being guided by head coach Phil Jackson. “He understands how to deal with guys,” said Celestand.

“How to deal with Kobe. How to deal with superstars. He’s played with Kobe. He’s played with Shaq. He’s played with Michael Jordan. He understands that part. So I wasn’t surprised at all that he was able to go in plus he was under Doc Rivers for a long time and learned from another coach who I think is one of the best, I’m not surprised.”