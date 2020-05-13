Conor McGregor Ripped: ‘Focus on Putting the Bottle Down!’

It’s getting uglier out there every day on social media as UFC fighters keep lashing out at each other in tyrannical social media tirades.

The latest such outburst came from Tony Ferguson on Tuesday evening, who used his valuable post-fight recovery time after suffering a stunning fifth-round stoppage loss to Justin Gaethje on Saturday night at UFC 249 to blast longtime 155-pound rival Conor McGregor.

Ferguson tweeted, “@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie,..If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid.

@BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ.”

@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie,.. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ pic.twitter.com/1nZT5eN1OZ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 13, 2020

McGregor and Ferguson have gone back and forth at each other over the years but have never faced each other inside the cage.

McGregor Made Major Changes to Training Camp for UFC 246

Ferguson’s “bottle” reference seems to be pointed at McGregor’s admission back in January that he had not trained properly for UFC 229.

McGregor revealed he had quit drinking alcohol for his UFC 246 training camp, and that it was a necessary change in his life.

“I’m not going back there,” McGregor said. “I’m in a better place. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been man enough to admit them and correct it, and that’s what I’ve done. I might not be perfect. But with a good sleep and a full belly, I’m damn close.”

Ferguson Returning Fire From Previous Day

Of course, Ferguson was only slapping back at McGregor, who put tons of his rivals on blast the day prior including Ferguson.

McGregor tweeted, “I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough.”

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor Predicted Ferguson Would Lose Next Fight

McGregor then predicted Ferguson would face Dustin Poirer next, and that the 36-year-old would suffer his second loss in a row if he didn’t change the way he prepares for his next action inside the UFC’s Octagon.

McGregor tweeted, “It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.”

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

That was just the tip of the iceberg from McGregor.

The 31-year-old also took aim at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Gaethje in what was aptly described by Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty as a “savage tirade”.

