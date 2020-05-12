UFC Fight Island Summer Megafight Revealed: Report

UFC president Dana White revealed for the first time a huge main event megafight that was in the works for Fight Island per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The ESPN journalist posted on Twitter Tuesday that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje is likely headed to Fight Island this summer.

Okamoto writes, “Apparently, Dana White just told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago that Khabib vs. Justin will take place on Fight Island this summer ‘unless world gets back to normal sooner than we think.’ Tracking down the full audio/quotes, will update shortly.”

Apparently, Dana White just told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago that Khabib vs. Justin will take place on Fight Island this summer "unless world gets back to normal sooner than we think." Tracking down the full audio/quotes, will update shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2020

So it appears Conor McGregor’s “guarantee” of the Irish superstar getting next crack at Gaethje isn’t such a sure thing. That was a small but important part of McGregor’s social media tirade yesterday.

Latest UFC Fight Island Information

Fight Island is the brainchild of White, who envisions UFC fights happening on a private island during the COVID-19 pandemic so that the company can minimize the risks associated with operating during a global pandemic while still producing fights.

Hailed as the UFC’s Octagon on the beach, it would be located at a location that has yet been revealed and fighters will be able to stay in hotels while they stay there competing on the island.

White envisions using UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as its home base for domestic fights and Fight Island for international fights such as the proposed Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje fight.

Jorge Masvidal’s next fight has also been rumored for Fight Island, and it seems as if Conor McGregor is leaning toward competing there as well as soon as July.

However, White also told Okamoto that Fight Island was being put together as a stop-gap measure only and that he didn’t believe it would last into the foreseeable future. White believes Fight Island will only be used while other venues around the world are unavailable and that it will eventually be retired.

Still, no one had envisioned how the worldwide pandemic has basically shut down the sports world before it happened, so it’s possible Fight Island becomes the new normal for UFC operations over the next few years.

Fight Island is supposed to be ready to open by June.

In addition to the Octagon on the beach, Fight Island will also have other facilities such as a training center and lodging for UFC fighters, staff, media, and other guests.

