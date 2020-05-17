UFC Fight Night 172 Results: Alistair Overeem KO And Finish From Saturday

UFC Fight Night 172 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida didn’t have a storybook ending. With most of the MMA community behind Walt Harris, whose daughter was murdered in 2019, the heavyweight contender fell short of a victory over Alistair Overeem in the main event.

Harris nearly stopped Overeem in the first round, but the veteran did enough to protect himself and to survive. He used a slip from Harris to gain a top position where he drained his energy and pounded him to finish the frame. In the second round, Overeem landed a head kick that dropped Harris and he finished him from top position.

Harris is still a winner to compete after enduring such a tragedy, but in the Octagon, it was Overeem’s night, and Sunday is his birthday. This isn’t a bad present to himself.

UFC Fight Night 172 Results

Here is a look at all of the results from UFC Fight Night 172 from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira def. Don’Tale Mayes via SUB2 (Rear-Naked Choke)

Cortney Casey def. Mara Romero Borella via SUB1 (Arm Bar)

Nate Landwehr def. Darren Elkins via UD (30-27, 29-28×2)

Giga Chikadze def. Irwin Rivera via UD (30-27×2, 30-26)

Kevin Holland def. Anthony Hernandez via TKO1 (Knees and Punches)

Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown via TKO2 (Punch)

Song Yadong def. Marlon Vera via UD (29-28×3)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Eryk Anders via UD (30-27, 29-28×2)

Dan Ige def. Edson Barboza via SD (29-28×2, 28-29)

Claudia Gadelha def. Angela Hill via SD (29-28×2, 28-29)

Alistair Overeem def. Walt Harris via TKO2

Rodrigo Nascimento Taps Don’Tale Mayes

In his main roster debut with the UFC, powerful Brazilian Rodrigo Nascimento showed some surprising skill on his feet before locking in the rear-naked choke to submit Don’Tale Mayes with his vaunted grappling ability.

Rodrigo Nascimento with a slick submission in his UFC debut He improves to 8-0 as a pro with all of his wins coming by way of knockout or submission (🎥 @ufc)pic.twitter.com/YDu9z45FgG — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 16, 2020

Cortney Casey Takes the Decision Out of the Judges Hands

Cortney Casey has had a habit of losing close decisions in the UFC. On Saturday night, she let her grappling determine the result against Mara Romero Borella.

Casey was on the bottom through the first round, but late in the frame, she secured this armbar finish to get the victory by submission.

Beautiful armbar by @CastIron_Casey leads to her first finish since 2016 #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/VCh0UayN6p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2020

Kevin Holland Punishes Anthony Hernandez

With a huge elbow and a follow-up knee to the stomach, Kevin Holland scored a 39-second TKO win over Anthony Hernandez. Take a look at the destruction:

Holland is known for his in-Octagon rhetoric. He didn’t give himself time to talk in this one.

Miguel Baeza Puts in Star-Making Performance

Everyone knows how talented Miguel Baeza is as an overall mixed martial arts talent, but we got a chance to see some of his toughness on Saturday night against Matt Brown.

Baeza was stung by a right hand from Brown in the first round, but he rebounded with his own shots to close the round, and then in the second frame, he destroyed the veteran with this left hook:

After a lightning-fast first round, @Thunder92Baeza lowered the boom in Round 2 ⚡️ #UFCFL pic.twitter.com/UsGw37lN4y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 17, 2020

This was a night that didn’t have a ton of finishes, but there were still some very interesting battles overall.

Also Read: