Antonio Brown Has Cryptic Hint About His NFL Future

This time last year, Antonio Brown was one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL and was getting ready to take the Raiders offense to the next level. Now, he has no team and the future doesn’t look particularly bright. There’s no doubt he’s a legendary talent and would make almost any offense better. However, he’s a volatile personality to have in the locker room and nobody appears to want to take that risk.

That said, there’s always a chance that his talent could win out as the offseason/season moves on. Brown has played for three teams and he recently had a cryptic hint that suggested a fourth one is coming.

As long as Brown remains unsigned, there will be a chance a team looks at him, but it could get complicated for him if he were to find himself on a roster this season.

Will Brown Get Suspended?

Brown’s issues in his personal life are very well-documented at this point. The NFL has taken its time trying to figure out how to punish the former All-Pro and don’t seem to be in a rush now. Brown didn’t make a lot of friends during his brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots. He’s as volatile a player in the NFL and a suspension is likely coming his way at some point. Unfortunately for him, it’s possible the league waits until he signs with a team to give him his punishment. That’s going to scare off a lot of potential suitors.

Teams That Could Give Him a Look

There are a few teams that can be ruled out as suitors for Brown. The Raiders, Patriots, Steelers and Buccanneers don’t seem keen on having anything to do with the wide receivers. Obviously, anything is possible but it’s highly unlikely he ends up with any of those teams.

That said, there could be a couple of contenders that at least take a look at him. The Ravens would be an interesting suitor as Brown’s cousin is on the team. Also, quarterback Lamar Jackson has expressed interest in signing him. The Seahawks are another team to watch as Russell Wilson would love to have an elite pass-catcher to throw to.

Brown is definitely not helped by the lack of an offseason. Teams don’t really know if they have a huge need at the position just yet. What works in Brown’s favor is that he always stays in shape. That will give teams the option to wait until the season starts to give him a chance. He’s done a better job of not creating negative headlines lately. It’s hard to know if he’ll be able to stay out of trouble but if he’s willing to come in on a low-risk deal, he might have a chance at finding a job.

