Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Working With QB Guru Who Has Ties to Patrick Mahomes

It’s his job to lose, and he knows it. Chicago Bears fourth-year QB Mitchell Trubisky is doing everything in his power to beat veteran Nick Foles out for the starting job. Trubisky has been taking initiative this offseason, staying focused on football while leading team workouts with his receivers, and now he appears to be working with one of the league’s premiere quarterback gurus.

In a video posted on Instagram filmed by George Gaza and shared by Bears running back David Montgomery, Trubisky can be seen working out with several Bears players, including tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Allen Robinson. And discerning eyes spotted a well-known face in the background.

Mitchell Trubisky Working Out With QB Whisperer Jeff Christensen

Jeff Christensen is a former NFL quarterback who is the head quarterbacks coach at Throw it Deep, a Chicago-area training academy for QBs and wide receivers. Christensen has worked with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill — two of whom just appeared in the Super Bowl and all three of whom just made the playoffs. According to the Boston Globe, when Mahomes wanted to fine-tune his footwork, he called Christensen. Now, it looks as though he’s trying to help Trubisky with the same thing.

Christensen can be seen in the background of the video posted by Montgomery below. WARNING: The music in the following video contains some NSFW lyrics.

Trubisky has to know that this is a make or break season for him in Chicago, and he seems to be doing everything he can to have the breakthrough the team and its fans have been hoping for since Ryan Pace moved up in the 2017 NFL Draft to select him. Since his debut four games in to the 2017 season, Trubisky has shown flashes as a runner and as a passer, but he has never played with enough consistency to take his game to the next level. If he can finally put it all together, it would be ideal for the Bears, but he hasn’t shown he can do that yet.

Bears QB Coach John DeFilippo Called Out Trubisky’s Footwork

In a recent Zoom call with the media, Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo revealed that he has spoken to Trubisky in detail this offseason about his strengths and weaknesses, singling out the quarterback’s footwork as a specific area that needs work.

Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo says he and Mitchell Trubisky have talked about his footwork, and keeping it consistent — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 17, 2020

As it happens, technique and footwork are things Christensen specializes in. If he can help Trubisky improve his footwork and mechanics, it will certainly be a step in the right direction.

According to Throw It Deep’s website:

“Throw It Deep coaches evaluate and break down specific areas of each quarterback in our training academy. Our football QB training starts from the ground up, focusing on laying a solid foundation to allow for balance and control. The misconception around the QB position is that you need to have a strong arm to throw the football, but that is simply just not the case … Coach Christensen instills in his athletes the drive to get better regardless of age or current skill level. From youth to the pros, each player is treated the same. Jeff also believes that coaching the proper technique of throwing and catching the football is not where Throw It Deep begins and ends.

None of it matters unless it translates during games, but you can’t fault Trubisky for trying — and right now, it looks like the young QB is giving it everything he’s got.

