Falcons’ DC Says NFL QB Summit Discussed Colin Kaepernick

Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris attended the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit this week.

The summit wasn’t just about quarterbacks, it was a two-day, virtual event (this year) aimed at helping to build coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity in the NFL.

This year, the summit was sponsored by the NFL and the Black College Hall of Fame.

The Summit Was More Than Just Networking

In its third year, the program featured sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches.

Here’s a look at the list of speakers this year: Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair, Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Morris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he summit was more than just about networking, but more about how to do the best job at whatever you’re doing.

“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices — this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football.”

The Summit Discussed Colin Kaepernick & How the NFL Was Wrong

One of the biggest topics the summit discussed was on social injustice and how the NFL handled Colin Kaepernick’s protest poorly back in 2016.

Morris said there Atlanta Falcons were highlighted for being one out of the 32 teams which handle the injustices going on differently but in the best way.

“We talked about some of the injustices and how our organization handles things differently,” Morris said. “Just starting right from the top with Arthur Blank going to Dan Quinn and how It’s a different vibe in Atlanta.

“For whatever reason, it just is. It’s because of the owner, it’s because of the head coach and it’s because of the pride of the people of Atlanta have always instilled in Arthur. He didn’t just start thinking about social injustices when the crisis happened that made everybody in the world breakout and start to protest. “He was ahead of the game. He was one of the people who led that charge right from the beginning from what he’s started to do in the city of Atlanta.”

Falcons Responded to Colin Kaepernick in 2016

When the NFL apologized earlier this month, people were not happy that Rodger Goodell didn’t acknowledge Colin Kaepernick in his video by saying his name.

The former 49er’s quarterback first took a knee during the National Anthem in 2016 as a peaceful protest to end police brutality.

He received a lot more backlash than he did support and eventually was released from the league. He hasn’t been picked up since and many believe that is the reason why.

In response, the Falcons created a social justice committee led by the players and the team locked arms during the playing of the anthem prior to kickoff.

This year, head coach Dan Quinn said he is on-board with whatever his players decide to do to show their support.

