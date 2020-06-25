Would Eagles Trade Rookie QB to Cowboys in Unexpected Blockbuster?

File this one under the most far-fetched trade rumor in NFC East history. Jalen Hurts gets traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Well, maybe not. Stranger things have happened within the division, most recently in 2010 when the Eagles sent Donovan McNabb packing to Washington in a bizarre and unexpected move. Looking ahead to 2021 for a minute: Dallas has a problem at the quarterback position.

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott can’t seem to agree on a long-term contract that makes sense for both sides. The sticking point has reportedly been on the length of the deal. They have until July 15 to figure something out or else Prescott will earn $31.4 million in 2020 under the franchise tag (assuming he signs it).

What does this have to do with Hurts? The Cowboys inked former Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton as the ultimate Prescott insurance policy. It’s a one-year deal. They will need to look toward the future if things go sour and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed enamored with the rookie out of Oklahoma throughout the draft process. He publicized a virtual interview with Hurts which fueled speculation they were targeting him in the second round.

Behind the scenes video of Jerry Jones talking to Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts on one of the Cowboys’ predraft digital interviews https://t.co/IBE0inBwwI pic.twitter.com/B6y6LAjsQm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 4, 2020

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote that it was a direct message to Prescott. Hurts was coming for his job. Former Eagles linebacker turned ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho saw it the same way. The Cowboys shot down the rumors, though.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with Dak’s contract when you talk about our interest in a quarterback,” Cowboys vice-president Stephen Jones told 105.3 FM in Dallas. “You are going down the wrong path when you equate it to the Dak situation, his contract situation. I don’t think it equates to what we are looking at there.”

Cowboys released video of team interviewing QB Jalen Hurts. Stephen Jones to @1053thefan: That's not about Dak Prescott. "You’re going down the wrong path," Stephen said, "when you equate it with Dak’s…contract situation." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 17, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Would the Eagles Consider Trading Hurts to Dallas?

Eagles GM Howie Roseman made it clear that it’s hard for him to make a trade within the division. Especially when it involves giving up assets to the team he’ll likely be chasing for the NFC East crown.

“When the Cowboys call and they offer a trade, I’m going to be honest, that’s hard for me. That’s hard for me in the NFC East to make a trade with our competitors,” Roseman told reporters after the draft. “So it had to be something that we felt was really good for our football team.”

Hard. Not inconceivable. The Eagles actually made a trade with Dallas to move back in the draft and acquire an additional pick in April. But, would they entertain the idea of trading Hurts? The guy they were criticized for wasting the 53rd overall pick on? Never say never. Stranger this have happened.

The Eagles trade ahead of the Cowboys to draft a tight end on the DAY that Jason Witten closes the curtains…. AND THEN DAVID AKERS DOES THIS?! BEST. DRAFT. EVER pic.twitter.com/E7IQgngM2H — PhillySportsNetwork (@PhiladelphiaSN) April 28, 2018

Hurts Could Net New Center or Pass Rusher from Cowboys

Any potential deal between the Eagles and Cowboys for Hurts likely wouldn’t come to fruition until 2021. Or, after Dallas had made the decision to part ways with Prescott. The Cowboys would be desperate for quarterback help at that point and (hopefully) Nate Sudfeld has progressed enough to earn the backup spot behind Carson Wentz in Philly.

The Eagles could attempt to trade Hurts straight up or package him with a low draft pick. With those hypotheticals in motion, let’s take a look at a few interesting names to keep in mind on the Cowboys’ roster:

Tyrone Crawford: The 30-year-old defensive end has been mentioned in this space before as a possible Eagles trade target. Crawford has 23 career sacks (61 quarterback hits) but he battled a serious injury and humbling benching in 2019 before being shut down for the year. The Cowboys are looking to move on from him and his $9.1 million cap hit. The Eagles would need to get this deal done sooner since he’s an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Tyler Biadasz: This is literally the guy the Cowboys selected with the pick given to them by the Eagles at the 2020 draft. Biadasz won the Rimington Award (nation’s best center) during his junior year at Wisconsin before foregoing his senior season. He’s considered to be a plug-and-play prospect and the Eagles might be searching for Jason Kelce’s replacement in 2021.

Here are some of the best plays from #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup in 2019: pic.twitter.com/MvXHBiten7 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 18, 2020

Michael Gallup: The third-year receiver is coming off a career 2019 campaign, one where he secured 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. He’s got decent speed — 4.51 in the 40 — but his body size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) projects better in the slot. The 24-year-old could be on borrowed time in Dallas after they drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round. Gallup is under team control for two more years and he’ll earn just $750,000 in base salary in 2020 and $920,000 in 2021.

Anthony Brown: The 26-year-old cornerback was in line to take over the starting cover spot vacated by Byron Jones in free agency. Then, the Cowboys used a second-round pick on Alabama stud Trevon Diggs. Interesting. Now Brown will have to battle Jourdan Lewis for the nickel corner spot at training camp. Or maybe the team decides to trade him. Dallas reportedly dangled Brown and a first-rounder last year in a failed attempt at Jamal Adams. He’d be a nice pick-up for the Eagles.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number