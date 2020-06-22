Jake Hepple Says He Is Responsible for ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ Banner

Jake Hepple is the man who says that he paid for a banner reading “White Lives Matter Burnley” to be flown over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City’s English Premier League game with Burnley.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the phrase “White Lives Matter” first appeared as a reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement that had begun to garner massive publicity in 2014. The ADL’s website entry for the phrase says that it has been widely promoted by groups such as the Aryan Renaissance Society. The Aryan Renaissance Society is a Texas-based white supremacist organization.

Burnley Football Club has issued a statement saying that the person or persons found responsible for flying the banner will be banned from the club’s stadium for life.

According to the Daily Mail, Hepple has taken responsibility for the banner with a Facebook post that reads, “I’d like to take this time to apologise .. TO ABSOLUTELY F****** NOBODY! It’s not apparently racist to say white lives matter )the day after 3 white people got murdered in a park in Reading, but all we’ve seen on the tell is black lives matter after George Floyd got murdered) what a mad world we live in.”

On his Facebook page, Hepple says that he is from Burnley, Lancashire and that he works at Paradigm Precision. Hepple’s long-term girlfriend paid tribute to the Burnley fan in a March 2019 tweet on her now-deleted page. She wrote:

Don’t usually put personal stuff but tell ya what me an jake have fair been through it and not once have we moaned cos it’s what u do in a relationship u just crack on, build a bridge an get over it. And if u can’t do that then your not made for each other. @BfcHepple love ya.

In December 2018, Hepple’s girlfriend tweeted that her hometown of Burnley was “pretty grim” as the town’s center “is like a foreign country.” In a reply to a comment on that tweet, Hepple’s girlfriend said that she felt immigrants should be sent back to their country of origin on their “banana boats.”

The far right in Britain | Guardian explainersFrom Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts in the 1930s through to the National Front, the British National party and the English Defence League, the far right in Britain has been part of the political landscape for decades. Subscribe to The Guardian ► http://is.gd/subscribeguardian Now anti-immigration sentiment is moving closer to the mainstream and far right extremism is a growing cause for concern. The Guardian ► https://www.theguardian.com Suggested videos: Desert Fire ► http://bit.ly/DesertFire ► ► 6×9: experience solitary confinement ► http://bit.ly/6x9gdn Gun Nation ► http://bit.ly/GunNationDoc We Walk Together ► http://bit.ly/WeWalkTogetherFilm The last job on Earth ► http://bit.ly/LastJobOnEarth Patrick Stewart: the ECHR and us ► http://bit.ly/PatrickStewartS The epic journey of a refugee cat ► http://bit.ly/KunkuzCat Guardian playlists: Guardian Bertha Documentaries ► http://bit.ly/GuardianBertha In my opinion ► http://bit.ly/InMyOpinion Owen Jones meets ► http://bit.ly/CorbynJones US elections 2016 ► http://bit.ly/elections2016gdn Guardian Animations & Explanations ►http://is.gd/explainers Guardian Investigations ► http://is.gd/guardianinvestigations The Guardian's YouTube channels: Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball Guardian Science and Tech ► http://is.gd/guardiantech Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture Guardian Wires ► http://is.gd/guardianwires 2016-11-28T11:33:23Z

In 2002, the British National Party, a far-right political party, won their first elections in the town of Burnley. By 2003, the BNP had 10 councilors in the town. In writing about the BNP’s successes in 2012 The Guardian’s Daniel Trilling described Burnley as a town that “has a declining population: it is a town of emigration, not immigration.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School