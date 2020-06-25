Jon Jones Opens Up About Recent Troubles: ‘It Embarrassed Me’

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones opened up about his recent arrest and charge for driving under the influence. Bones was recently on an episode of Jackass star Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast and they spoke about Jones’ arrest and how it has affected him.

On Thursday, March 26, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque. He was charged with four different counts: aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, negligent use of a deadly weapon, possession of an open container and no proof of insurance in the vehicle. Bones pled guilty to driving while intoxicated and he reached a deal with prosecutors. According to MMA Junkie, Jones received 96 hours of community custody, one year of supervised probation, 48 hours of community service and a minimum of 90 days of outpatient therapy.

In his conversation with Steve-O, Jones said that he was embarrassed by the DWI, especially because bodycam footage of his arrest went public. However, the arrest has done a lot for him. As transcribed by ESPN, Bones said, “I do feel good. My last DWI has done a lot for me. It set me free in so many ways. It embarrassed me. It reality-checked me. I’ve never been on camera drunk for the public to see like that. It was humiliating, and somewhat of a bottom for me. And I’m ready to snap it into high gear.”

You can view the entire episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! here:

Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O – Ep # 13: Jon JonesHe's argued to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time! Sponsors: Go to http://whoop.com and use the code STEVEO for 15% off at checkout Go to http://manscaped.com and use the code STEVEO for 20% off with free shipping 2020-06-25T17:01:48Z

Bones Opened Up About His Dispute With the UFC Concerning Pay

Bones has been in a highly publicized feud with UFC president Dana White. Jones believes that he is not paid what he’s worth, and the promotion’s president has countered that, saying Bones is paid appropriately.

The feud has gone as far as Jones declaring a few weeks ago that he was vacating his UFC light heavyweight title. Jones is still the champion, as per the UFC’s website.

During the Wild Ride! podcast, and as transcribed by ESPN, Jones said: “I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, and I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person. I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make change.”

Bones continued, “Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents.’ I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters. So this is sad.”

The UFC light heavyweight champion said, “And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts. I stood for the younger fighters.”

During the podcast, Jones confirmed that he didn’t want to fight in the near future. He said, “I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth.”

Bones continued, “I think it’s really powerful when you stand up for what you believe is right. I think eventually the UFC will realize that they’re being stubborn, will realize that they have a special athlete in myself, and I think they’ll eventually meet me halfway.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Joe Rogan Tears Up During Emotional UFC 250 Interview [WATCH]