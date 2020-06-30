Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman’s Welcome-to-Patriots Post to Cam Newton

Tom Brady can’t get enough of the New England Patriots business. The G.O.A.T took the opportunity to troll friend and former teammate Julian Edelman as the wide receiver welcomed his new quarterback, the recently signed Cam Newton.

Take a look at the exchange via Instagram.

Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman on Instagram

What Does Jarrett Stidham Think About Edelman’s Tweet?

It’s funny, the Patriots haven’t exactly named Newton the starter, though most with any scruples would expect him to win the job–if he’s healthy. Still, Edelman had reportedly been working out with Stidham in the offseason and seemingly preparing to catch passes from him.

You can’t blame Edelman for looking to establish chemistry with the No. 1 guy, and it’s also great to see him welcome Newton to the team. However, if you’re Stidham, it has to be another log on the fire as he tries to find an opportunity to take the reins.

