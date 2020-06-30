Cam Newton Explains Panthers Exit, Says Hello to Patriots in Video [WATCH]

Cam Newton has spoken. The 2015 NFL MVP and newest member of the New England Patriots posted a video on his YouTube channel on Monday addressing his exit from the Carolina Panthers, the only team he’s ever played for in the NFL, and also introduced himself to the Patriots. The video shows vintage Newton with his heart on his sleeve, confidence intact, and motivation plainly stated.

Take a look:

It was clear during portions of the video, Newton was hurt by the way his tenure with the Panthers ended. As he said, “they gave up on him.” That sentence should be music to the ears of Patriots fans who are hoping to see Newton lead their team to the playoffs and beyond. If you’re wondering how Newton has responded in the past to the doubters, take a look at this clip of the then-future MVP undergoing scrutiny from long-time QB guru Jon Gruden.

Doubters aren’t new to Newton, and the same look of determination that was in his eyes in this teaching session from Gruden, you can see when he works out, and during the video above. Take a second look:

Newton should be as motivated as can be heading into a season where many are doubting him. Newton is coming to New England with every intention of winning the starting QB position. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the Patriots are expecting him to emerge as the team’s best option with the inexperienced Jarrett Stidham as the likely next best choice.

Will Newton recapture his 2015 form that saw him win NFL MVP? That’s probably not going to happen, but then again it probably doesn’t need to in the long run. Newton is joining a Patriots team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. He has a deep and veteran running game to lean on, as well as an experienced and cohesive offensive line that has been together in some form for multiple seasons.

The receivers are mostly unproven–besides Julian Edelman–but veteran Mohamed Sanu has tons to prove as well as injuries hampered him in 2019, and he’s fighting for his job. There’s also the uber-talented N’Keal Harry who was injured in 2019, but also struggled to get on the same page with Tom Brady at times. Throw in speedster Damiere Byrd, whom Newton played with in Carolina, and talented wildcards like Jeff Thomas, Will Hastings, and Isaiah Zuber (all undrafted free agents). Let’s also not forget, Newton is going to be playing for the greatest coach in NFL history. When you look at all of the factors there’s suddenly more room for optimism for the Patriots’ offense and the team as a whole.

