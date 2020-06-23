Lakers Star LeBron James is NBA’s MVP, Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why [VIDEO]

Who’s the NBA’s MVP: LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo?

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest for a Lakers squad that sits at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Antetokounmpo averages 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds 5.8 assists, 1 steal and 1 block per contest for the 53-12 Bucks who are in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

“You know, Giannis has been playing extremely well,” retired NBA Champion, Kendrick Perkins, a current analyst on ESPN Radio told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“If you take Giannis off that team, the Milwaukee Bucks still have a great team. They still would get either the 4th or 5th seed in the East.”

Perkins thinks James, 35, holds an additional dimension of special. “When I look at LeBron James and the body of work that he’s put in this year; forget his age,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“Everybody wants to talk about the number of years that he put in 17 years so on and so forth. But when you talk about a guy who’s averaging almost 25 points per game, almost 11 assists; he’s been part of that 20-10 club and he has his team number one in that tough Western Conference. That speaks volumes. And also if you take LeBron off the court, the Lakers are ranked 29th offensively. When he’s on the court, they’re ranked what? I think they’re ranked 2nd and that’s a huge difference. So when I’m just looking at him and what LeBron has done this year, in that tough Western Conference I would just have to probably give that edge to LeBron James.”

The NBA halted play due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak back in March. The league will assumedly begin play in Orlando, Florida at Disney World. Back in the spring, NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas told me that James and The Greek Freak are neck and neck in the NBA’s MVP race. “He’s really close,” Thomas tells the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It was going to be a fantastic finish down to the end because ‘Bron had definitely been making his move and you know, stating his case for being the MVP this year. Giannis has been the frontrunner the whole year. But I thought before the season was suspended LeBron and the Lakers, they were making their move. And they were only two games in the loss column behind the Milwaukee Bucks. And Milwaukee and Giannis at that time — Giannis was a little banged up and Milwaukee wasn’t playing as well and I made the point that if the Lakers finish even or with a better record than the Milwaukee Bucks then you have to say LeBron James is the MVP of the League. The only reason now is that we’re saying Giannis still the MVP and the best player is because the only thing that’s separating them is that the Milwaukee Bucks currently have a better record than the Lakers. But if the Lakers end up with a better record, then there’s no doubt about it. LeBron James is the MVP of the League.”