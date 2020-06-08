Duron Harmon Praises Lions Staff for Leadership During Tough Time

New Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon has a voice and he isn’t afraid to use it. Given the situations gong on in the world today, his new team is helping him to display it in all settings which is something that is much needed and refreshing.

Harmon thinks that Lions head coach Matt Patricia deserves a ton of credit for the team’s unified and positive response to the ongoing nationwide discussion. As he said in a recent interview with DetroitLions.com, Patricia should be praised for his handling of the situation and his allowing for the team to share their viewpoints openly and putting football on the back burner for the time being.

Harmon said:

“I believe we’ve been going a lot deeper than some other teams. Obviously I can’t speak for other teams, I’m just speaking off the experiences we’ve had,” he said. “We’ve had conversations each and every day last week. Matty P did a great job brining attention to the team last Friday. He’s given us an opportunity as black men to express our frustrations and for our white brothers in there, to give an opportunity to learn what we go through. Give them experiences that we went through because some people are oblivious, right wrong or indifferent. It’s been really powerful.”

According to Harmon, the reason the team has been able to have such discussions is Patricia setting the tone at the top and letting the players dictate the conversation and where it goes.

“(It starts) with the leadership of Matty P. We started phase 3 last week but with everything going on, how can you truly focus on football? I think he understood that and we were appreciative of that as a team,” Harmon said. “It’s been great conversations from top to bottom. We’ve been able to grow as a team. At the end of the day, this is a team sport and if you can truly commit to each other and love each other no matter your race, gender, anything, that’s how a team really creates a brotherhood and the wins will come off of that.”

Plenty of Lions have spoken out powerfully following a week of discussions and Patricia himself admitted the events have touched him deeply. That’s led to a situation where the team has come together in a very powerful way.

As Harmon said, what Patricia has done could only bring the team together tighter ahead of the 2020 season.

Lions Duron Harmon Trade Ideal

Detroit picked up Harmon and a seventh round pick for a fifth round pick, and while many might not understand how important that move was at the time, it could be the play which ends up helping the Lions take things to the next level in what feels like a make or break season in 2020.

Not only is Harmon a great player with a knack for the clutch given his nickname “The Closer” and interception total, he’s a phenomenal leader who can serve as the heartbeat of the secondary. That’s important for the team now that Darius Slay has also moved on.

After the trade was revealed, Harmon made the media rounds and should have made quite the impression on Lions fans with his words and his humility. Here’s a look at some of the quotes Harmon shared:

Interesting to hear Harmon on the heels of Slay's comments. "Matty P is such a passionate, great coach who coaches with a lot of fire. As a player like myself, I play that way so I need somebody like that to — if I don't got that fire burning — get that fire burning for me." https://t.co/2llGjMNeow — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 21, 2020

"I know what Matty P is trying to establish, I know how much he wants to win, I know how much he wants to bring a winning culture to the Lions. … And for him to pick me to come in here to try to help him establish that, and be a part of this team, it means a lot to me." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 21, 2020

Those are the kind of players the Lions need more of in the locker room, and what the team is trying to build towards. When folks scoff at more Patriots coming into the mix, they assume mere nepotism. The reality is, Matt Patricia is trying to cultivate his own culture based on understanding. Someone like Harmon can continue to bridge that gap for everyone else and lead by example.

Credit the Lions for adding just the right type of teammate to bring together what figures to be a changed group. Desmond Trufant is coming into the mix, as is Jayron Kearse. It’s possible the Lions draft a few defensive backs as well. The team also has young, impressionable players like Tracy Walker and Will Harris getting set to come into their own.

Exposing them to a leader like Harmon will only serve to make things better, and could be a huge positive for the group in a season in which much has changed and to the naked eye, the bottom could fall out. Think of Harmon as the next generation’s Glover Quin.

Plenty has changed this offseason for the Lions already, and plenty will continue to change. Harmon brings a fresh approach, a scheme fit and a fit with the staff that is admirable. To that end, don’t be surprised if he isn’t the team’s most important offseason addition.

At a time like this, Harmon might only prove more valuable for his team and his coaching staff.

Duron Harmon Stats

Harmon, nicknamed “The Closer” thanks to his penchant for coming up with big plays late in games, has been a player who has been a big-play threat on the back end for New England for years. He’s put together 175 tackles, 17 interceptions and 28 pass deflections for the Patriots in his career.

Harmon joined the Patriots out of Rutgers as a third-round selection in 2013. He’s played his whole career in New England, so it’s safe to say that the move to Detroit was a shock. Harmon has handled it about as well as could be expected, though.

Now that he has re-joined Patricia, it’s clear Harmon understands just how powerful an effect the coach is currently having.

