Mike Tyson Teaches UFC ‘Champ Champ’ How to Punch [WATCH]

Hall of Fame boxing legend Mike Tyson is all about helping a recently retired UFC “champ champ” become an even better fighter than he was when he ruled the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight divisions. The last fighter to earn the distinction of being a double champion for the promotion, Henry Cejudo, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of Tyson showing Cejudo the ropes inside a boxing ring alongside famed striking coach Rafael Cordeiro.

You can watch the video below.

More video of the trio working out together emerged later and was posted to Twitter by TalkSport’s Michael Benson.

In the following clip, Tyson demonstrates to the retired UFC champ how to wreck someone in a boxing ring with hard punches, smart footwork, and precise technique.

💥 Mike Tyson teaching UFC's Henry Cejudo how to rip body shots up close… [📽️ @Kings_MMA / @HenryCejudo] pic.twitter.com/Sm3DITemLE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 10, 2020

Cejudo Spending Lots of Time With Tyson

Cejudo has been spending lots of time with Tyson as of late.

The 33-year-old recently revealed to Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show” podcast that he started referring to Tyson as “Uncle Mike” because of all the advice the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion had been giving him as of late.

Moreover, “Triple C” shared a wild story about doing drugs with Tyson during a recent trip to Antigua and was also one of the UFC fighters Tyson led into that crazy AEW brawl last month.

Cejudo revealed to Rogan that he met Tyson through the boxing champ’s manager Rob Hickman.

The two retired champs sure seem to have lots of things in common.

Both are credited with being among the top combat sports athletes in history. Tyson was the youngest heavyweight champ in boxing history and is the most popular heavyweight boxer this side of Muhammad Ali.

Cejudo won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling for the United States at the 2008 Olympics before going on to become just the fourth-ever UFC fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two divisions.

Cejudo’s UFC Retirement Began Wave of Recent Disputes

Cejudo shockingly retired from the UFC after he stopped former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the second round at UFC 249.

That seems in hindsight to have been the catalyst for other disputes to emerge.

So Cejudo is a huge piece of the recent wave of UFC stars that believe they should be making more money than they have in recent fights.

Cejudo, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are all on record for saying they want to be treated better by UFC president Dana White in one way or another.

Cejudo and McGregor retired over it. Masvidal wants to be released from his contract, and Jones said he’s content to sit out for a prolonged period unless the UFC gives him more money or releases him outright.

