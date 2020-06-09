Kyrie Irving-Kemba Walker’s One-On-One Will Happen Reveals Analyst [VIDEO]

Last month, Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving stated that he’d like to play Boston Celtics point guard, Kemba Walker in a game of one-on-one.

“We never talk about this: Me and K-Walk,” Kyrie Irving told NYC hoops legend Darryl “Truck” Bryant via Instagram Live. “I want that matchup. I want K-Walk. Me and K-Walk … we have to.

“… That’s my big bro. You know we’ve got mutual respect, but I know everybody wants to see it — out of New York, New Jersey. Every time we play against each other it’s always a game. He gave us 40, I gave him 40. Back-and-forth, that’s just part of where we grew up.”

Irving is a native of West Orange, New Jersey and Walker is from the Bronx, New York.

So far, Irving has had good success in his NBA career. As a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he won a championship in 2016. Additionally, the six-time NBA All-Star was the NBA’s MVP of the All-Star Game in 2014 in New Orleans and was crowned the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2012.

Walker is no slouch either. A four-time NBA All-Star, Walker has career averages of 20 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

In his first season with the Boston Celtics, Walker has the respect of his teammates. “Humble,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown told me.

“You learn a lot about people when they go through adversity. Team USA together, experiencing that whole trip – losing, coming up short. You learn a lot about people and how they feel about you and how they carry themselves. Everything Kemba does is first class.”

So what about this one on one between Walker and Irving?

Daryl “Truck” Bryant is on line one.

A Brooklyn, New York native, Bryant played college basketball at West Virginia University under coach Bob Huggins from 2008 to 2012. In his senior year, he averaged 19.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Bryant went undrafted in 2012 and played overseas in Greece and Austria for teams like PAOK.

While on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Bryant podcast shared the latest on Irving/Walker.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Truck Bryant on his conversation with Kyrie Irving:

“Actually, Kyrie FaceTimed me yesterday. Whatever I’m doin’, he wants to make it happen. So you know once you have him on your side, it’s lit after that. He wasn’t in the conversation, so he came in free-willingly saying that, “Yo, I loved y’all when y’all was younger but, I’m like that right now!”…and he’s right! [laughs]. He’s right. He wants Kemba Walker one-on-one. That’s what he wants. And we’re going to make that happen on a bigger stage.”

Truck Bryant on what he sees happening from these one-on-one matchups:

“What I forecast happening is the one-on-ones that are mandatory and that need to happen, they WILL happen. But other than that, me and Kyrie we’ll team up and probably with Nike too; you know how that goes, he’s with Nike…and after that, that’s all she wrote. The 5-on-5’s are going to happen too with New York vs New Jersey, New York vs Philly, versus Texas… so I mean, all of it. It’s going to happen for sure. It’s just a matter of time when this corona is over.”

Truck Bryant on where this will take place:

“I’ma be honest with you. You know no basketball players – professional basketball players like to play outside so, this will definitely have to be in a gym somewhere.”