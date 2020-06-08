Tiki Barber Snubs Saquon Barkley in Choice of Top NFL RBs [WATCH]

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is world-renowned as one of the NFL’s very best at his position, if not the entire league. The former Rookie of the Year and 2018 Pro Bowler has firmly cemented himself amongst the NFL’s elites over his two-year career, or so it was previously perceived.

Barkley has endured a slew of doubt in recent days, a highly unusual occurrence for a player of his abilities. First, it was Pro Football Focus who, in head-scratching fashion, omitted the running back from their list of top-50 NFL players entering the 2020 season.

Now, it’s Big Blue’s all-time leading rusher who’s thrown a slight jab at the man gunning for his franchise records.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Tiki Barber Snubs Saquon Barkley in Choice of Top RBs

Joining PFF’s 2 for 1 Drafts Podcast, Giants-great, Tiki Barber, was presented with the opportunity to pick between any running back in today’s NFL. His first choice, Christian McCaffrey, left little shock. McCaffrey, the 2019 first-team All-Pro, was an MVP candidate a season ago and is quickly proving himself to be one of the very best dual-threat playmakers the NFL has ever seen.

However, it was Barber’s second choice where things got a bit murky. Have yourself a look:

If Tiki Barber had to pick any RB in the NFL today: 1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/ZAdJTyxFtN — PFF (@PFF) May 28, 2020

Barber pegged Derrick Henry as the next running back off his list. While it’s hard to argue against the league’s leading rusher, Barkley’s name never being mentioned in Barber’s take is certainly a bit odd. Especially when you take into consideration Henry’s shortcomings in the passing game. For example, despite playing in 33 fewer games than Henry over his playing career, Barkley has hauled in 86 more receptions.

Here’s Barber’s explanation for his choice of Henry:

To be honest with you, If I was picking a running back aside from Christian McCaffrey, I think I would take Derrick Henry and the reason is he’s big, he’s durable obviously, but more importantly, situationally he’s amazing. If you need to throw him a screen, he’ll catch a screen. He’s not a prolific wide receiver. You’re not lining them up as a wideout like you can Christian McCaffrey, but if you need to throw a screen, he’ll catch it and go 30-yards or go 70-yards. More importantly when you get into the four-minute offense and we all know what the four-minute offense is if you follow football. You have a lead. There’s less than four minutes left in the game. You just gotta pound it right? Hold on to the football, go get four yards, move the chains. Get first down after first down after first down. I’ve seen Derrick Henry at least three times, it’s probably more, in a four-minute offense there’s eight, nine guys at the line of scrimmage, got to the house, you know, 60-yards, 70-yards to the house. Walk off, game over. You know, I just put the dagger in your chest, right? That’s the kind of runner that I love.