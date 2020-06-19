LOOK: Oscar-Winning Actor Gets Shredded to Play Mike Tyson

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx confirmed his role as the lead in an upcoming biopic about former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Foxx revealed the big news to Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday that the motion picture was finally moving forward again after a six-year hiatus. Additionally, Foxx shared some stunning pictures of his new physique along with information about his current training regimen.

“I think everyone, young and old, will be able to understand this man’s journey,” Foxx said.

Foxx, the 52-year-old actor, comedian, singer and producer, showed off his new body during one segment of the chat, adding that he’s put on around 15 pounds of muscle thanks to the 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups he does every other day.

Foxx said his weight at filming starts at 216 pounds and increases to 230 pounds.

You can see Foxx flexing some of his newfound Tyson muscles in the short video clip captured by ESPN below.

“We will be 216 pounds when we shoot and then we will balloon to 225, 230 [pounds].” @iamjamiefoxx is changing his body to play @MikeTyson. (via #catchingup with @MarkBirnbaum) pic.twitter.com/AeX0WATCgY — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 19, 2020

Foxx posted even more pics of his new body on via Instagram.

Foxx Won an Academy Award for Another Biopic Back in 2005

Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005 for his portrayal of Ray Charles in a biopic entitled, “Ray”.

The actor told Birnbaum that biographies were a challenging but rewarding process he enjoys.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing,” Foxx said. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done, but we officially got the real ball rolling. I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Jamie Foxx is bulking up big time to portray Mike Tyson on the big screen. 💪 🥊 🎥 pic.twitter.com/76q3MFA19d — theScore (@theScore) June 19, 2020

During his talk with Birnbaum, the actor said he first met Tyson back when he was just 22 years old and working as a standup comedian. During one of those comedy sets, Foxx told a joke about Tyson, who happened to be sitting in the audience. Tyson approached Foxx at the end of the show, and the two became fast friends.

Now Foxx will play the popular sporting icon in a movie about Tyson’s life, and the actor said he expects to do such a great job of it that people will confuse him for the real Tyson.

“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs, and think that I’m Mike,” Foxx said.

You can watch Foxx’s entire interview with Birnbaum on Instagram.

Tyson Was Youngest Heavyweight Boxing Champion Ever

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history (20 years, four months) in 1986 after stopping Trevor Berbick for the WBC heavyweight title.

By the next year, Tyson had nabbed all three title belts (WBC, WBA, IBF) to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

But Tyson was upset by James “Buster” Douglas in 1990, and two years following that he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison.

The fighter was released on parole after serving three years, and his comeback to boxing netted him another run as heavyweight champ alongside massive showdowns against the likes of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

Tyson Retired From Boxing 15 Years Ago but Is Planning Comeback

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) retired from boxing after losing via sixth-round stoppage to Kevin McBride in 2005 but is planning a stunning comeback to the sport he once dominated.

Since retiring, Tyson has maintained his popularity among fans by appearing in numerous films and shows.

Moreover, the 53-year-old has been hot news lately as numerous potential opponents have come out of the woodwork to lobby for a fight against him in 2020.

Tyson is one of the most popular figures in boxing history, so it makes total sense that Foxx’s feature film about the fighter would be greenlit in 2020.

That’s especially true because of how much interest seems to be in the fighter’s career right now.

