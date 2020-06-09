Julian Edelman Has the ‘Red Ass’ for the 2020 Season, Per Teammate

Julian Edelman is a competitor who has had to grind for everything he has achieved in the NFL. According to one teammate, he’s already fired up for 2020.

Fueled by the doubters who believe Tom Brady’s departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lead to a horrible season for the New England Patriots, Edelman is said to be extra motivated to prove the doubters wrong. In fact, his proverbial hind parts are a different color, figuratively speaking, because of the disrespect.

Julian Edelman “Red-Assed” for the 2020 Season

When asked about Edelman’s mindset during the current offseason, one teammate described him as having the “red ass” for the 2020 campaign. I’ll be honest, I had to use some serious context clues to understand what that term meant, but after absorbing the entire quote, it means he’s fired up.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi tweeted the comment from the unnamed player:

Asked one #Patriot about Julian Edelman's mindset this season. JE's been a regular at throwing sessions. "Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He's already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we're no good and (that) he's just a product of Brady." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 8, 2020

Julian Edelman Looking for Motivation After Disappointment

Like any elite athlete, Edelman is always looking for the next piece of motivation. While taking aim at the haters who have hopped off the bandwagon, or on the hate train in light of Brady’s exit, Edelman also has to consider his own actions before and immediately after The G.O.A.T left for Tampa.

Edelman gave off a vibe that many could take as desperate as he seemingly pleaded for Brady to stay with the Patriots, and then appeared mildly depressed when the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback’s free-agent move was finalized.

Perhaps Edelman’s hardcore efforts to sway his friend’s mind and his reaction to Brady’s exodus helped fuel the inadequate narrative.

Julian Edelman’s Biggest Impediments

In any case, Edelman is now battling a few factors in trying to play his part in proving the doubters wrong. At 34 years old, Edelman should be approaching the downside of his career, though 2019 was his best statistical season. He’s also been nursing some injuries, though he’s remained active in regular season and playoff games.

The AFC East is seemingly improved from top to bottom. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and especially the Buffalo Bills have improved, yet there are concerns the Patriots are the only team that has taken a step backward.

Most importantly, Edelman and the Patriots’ offense is in a state of transition–and this goes even beyond Brady’s exit. The Patriots appear to have a QB battle brewing for the preseason and training camp between Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Aside from Edelman, the Patriots’ receivers group and tight ends are a group of talented, but mostly unproven guys hoping to have breakout seasons with an inexperienced quarterback or a veteran with a very clear ceiling.

To Edelman’s credit, he has reportedly been very involved in throwing sessions with the quarterbacks and looks to be taking on an even bigger leadership role with the team. Chances are, the Patriots may need every bit of Edelman’s butt redness and some good fortune if they are to win another AFC East Championship, and qualify for the postseason.