NFL Insider Suggests Seahawks-Eagles Trade

The Seattle Seahawks had a busy offseason improving their offensive line. ESPN’s Field Yates noted that at one point 20 percent of the Seahawks roster was offensive linemen. This number is down after the Seahawks released Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker, but Seattle still has more players than are going to be able to make the final roster.

Yates suggests the Seahawks trade offensive lineman Ethan Pocic to the Eagles for cornerback Sidney Jones. The Eagles already sustained a big blow with starter Brandon Brooks out for the season with a torn Achilles and need to add depth to the offensive line. The Seahawks’ secondary is in flux as Quinton Dunbar’s legal case continues. Jones is a familiar name for fans in the Pacific Northwest after his standout play at the University of Washington.

Jones Was a Standout Player at the University of Washington

The former Husky has not lived up to the lofty expectations he entered the NFL with but fits the prototype of the big, physical corner that the Seahawks prefer.

“The Seahawks are invariably going to have to move on from players who will enter training camp with the hopes of carving out a steady role; it’s simply a numbers game,” Yates explained. “The secondary isn’t as deep, which brings us back to the allure of Jones, a 2017 second-round pick who played his college ball locally at Washington. Jones has some traits Seattle typically covets. He’s 6-feet tall with 31½-inch arms and excellent speed. He has been inconsistent in Philadelphia, but it’s a calculated addition for Seattle in a player who might be able to provide a spark in the secondary.”

Jones started in four of his 12 appearances last season for the Eagles. The corner finished with two interceptions, eight deflections and 23 tackles. The Athetic’s Dane Brugler reassessed the 2017 draft class and admitted Jones has been a miss so far in his short NFL career.

A projected first-round pick, Jones injured an Achilles at his pro day, putting his draft projection in limbo. Despite needing a redshirt year as a rookie, the Eagles took a chance on him in the second round with mixed results the last two years. There have been flashes, but so far, Jones has been a miss.

Dunbar Still Has a Chance to Play This Season

The Seahawks potentially trading for a corner likely depends on Dunbar’s status when the season gets closer. There are strong indications that the Miramar police department may not have a strong case against Dunbar. Dunbar’s attorney Michael Greico has argued that his client has sworn statements from witnesses contradicting the police report.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently provided an update on Dunbar. The corner has remained part of the team’s virtual offseason meetings, but Carroll admitted that the legal process remains ongoing.

“He took a few days to take care of the stuff he had to take care of back home,” Carroll explained in his press conference. “He’s still there in Florida. He’s been very open in the discussions of what is taking place. There is a whole process going on. I don’t have the details of where that is right now and wouldn’t comment on that anyway. We have been very much connected with him and what is next and all of that.”

