Steelers’ Chase Claypool Gifts His Dad a Truck for Father’s Day [WATCH]

Earlier this month Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner gifted his dad a new truck … and there was much rejoicing.

Today Steelers’ rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool gave his dad a new RAM truck for Father’s Day, and the elder’s response was even more animated—with some NSFW language, too.

This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid and to have both my dads truly enjoy this together was a special moment for me! *NSFW* 😂 #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/xkaTzBWBQr — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) June 21, 2020

Claypool called the moment “a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid.”

Ben Roethlisberger’s Father’s Day Pictures

In the meantime, other Steelers’ players sent out Father’s Day missives of their own, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who posted on Twitter and on his official fan site, the latter featuring a series of pictures with Benjamin, Baylee and Bodie, who refer to Ben as “the best Dad in the whole world.”

Happy Father’s Day from All Three Watt Brothers

Also, T.J. Watt posted a picture with his dad and his two brothers, J.J. and Derek.

Happy Fathers Day Dad!! pic.twitter.com/x4fQebkYX3 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) June 21, 2020

As you probably know, Derek Watt signed a three-year contract with the Steelers in free agency this spring, so now there is only one Watt brother playing outside of Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin’s Father’s Day Message

And Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin tweeted out a Father’s Day message of his own via the NFL’s official Twitter account.

The key to being a great dad for @CoachTomlin? Supporting your kids unconditionally. 💛 #NFLDads pic.twitter.com/7nIlNMMjAM — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2020

“Being a great dad is beyond important to me. It goes beyond the doing. It’s who I am,” Tomlin said. “I’m oftentimes asked, what hobbies do I have or what do I like to do with my free time and I always answer that question the same: My hobbies are supporting my kids and their endeavors, whatever they may be. And I don’t say that as if it’s a chore. It’s truly been one of the supreme blessings of my life to watch them grow in pursuit of things they’re passionate about….”

Tomlin goes on to give a shout out to all fathers, before challenging them to “continually be the best dads that you can be. The search for the ceiling—I know that I’m continually working every day to be the best that I can be in that area.”

‘Evil Mike Tomlin’ on Father’s Day

Last but not least, the parody Twitter account of Mike Tomlin prefaced Father’s Day with a picture of “Big Jen” Roethlisberger—no comment included.

If you’d like to see more “gender swapped” NFL players and coaches, the video montage below includes “Becky” Mayfield, “Joanna” Burrow, “Dakota” Prescott, “Patricia” Mahomes and many others. Plus “Belinda” Belichick is the first NFL coach pictured, with “Sandy” Reid also among the coaches pictured.

