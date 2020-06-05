Patriots Star and NFL Players Send Powerful Message to NFL [WATCH]

The message to the NFL and other major organizations about institutional racism and police brutality is being driven home from every angle.

In a marvelous video featuring several NFL stars, including New England Patriots all-world cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and posted by New York Giants star Saquon Barkley, the players address the NFL’s silencing of peaceful protests (ala Colin Kaepernick) and their tone-deaf approach to issues impacting the African-American community.

Here is a look at the video:

Gilmore has done the New England Patriots organization and Jordan Brand proud with his inclusion in this video, as have the other men included from around the NFL.

The NFL is widely believed to have blackballed Kaepernick from the league after his kneeling protest drew the ire of some fans and owners. However, the George Floyd murder that has rocked the country has seemingly proven to be just an example of what Kaepernick was protesting back in 2016.

