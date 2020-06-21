Ter Stegen ‘Very, Very Close’ to New Barcelona Contract

Barcelona are on the brink of securing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s long-term future.

The Catalan giants are “very, very close” to agreeing a new contract with the German and are ready to make an “economic effort” to keep hold of the 28-year-old, according to El Chiringuito’s Jose Alvarez. Sky Sport Italia journalist Matteo Moretto also reported Ter Stegen is close to extending his contract.

The goalkeeper has emerged as a key player for Barcelona, but his current deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season. He is expected to sign on for another five years.

Ter Stegen admitted at the start of June that contract renewal talks had stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic but insisted he was feeling good at Barcelona.

“We started discussions, then the corona issue came up, that’s not a situation where you have to talk about a contract. It’s about things that are much more important than football so we decided to postpone it. I’m not without a contract in the summer. Basically, I feel good because my family is happy. You never know what’s going to happen in a few years.”

Barcelona Need Ter Stegen

It’s little surprise that Barcelona has made securing Ter Stegen’s future a priority given his importance to the team. He’s kept 14 clean sheets in total in 2019-20 and conceded only 34 goals from 37 games played.

His leadership is also becoming a key asset for the Catalans. The goalkeeper has been heard guiding youngsters Riqui Puig, Junior Firpo and Ansu Fati through games in perfect Spanish since La Liga resumed behind closed doors, according to Jordi Gil at Sport.

Ter Stegen also remained positive after Friday’s potentially damaging draw against Sevilla in La Liga, according to Sport.

“We no longer depend on ourselves and we will be watching what the rivals do, but we are improving. Defensively we are showing our best face and I am convinced that by winning all the remaining games we will be champions.”

Ter Stegen Eyeing New Record

Ter Stegen has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers at the Camp Nou and was in great form again on Friday in the 0-0 draw with Sevilla:

The German has now kept four consecutive clean sheets for Barcelona. If he manages another shut-out on Tuesday against Athletic it will be a record for the 28-year-old during his time with the La Liga team, according to Gabriel Sans at Mundo Deportivo.

He can be forgiven for feeling optimistic too. Barcelona have not been beaten by Athletic at home since 2001 and have won 14 of their last 17 matches against the Basque side at the Camp Nou.

