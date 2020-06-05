UFC & MMA Legend Hit By Car: ‘I Might Have Died’

Wanderlei “The Axe Murderer” Silva was involved in a nearly fatal accident in Curitiba, Brazil on Wednesday. The UFC and MMA legend was hit by a car while he was riding his bike in the city. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old fighting pioneer was riding his bike across a street with two traffic lights.

The Axe Murderer said: “The first one was green … but I cannot [be sure] if the second turned red in the process,” the outlet reported. While crossing, Silva was struck by a car, breaking his foot and cutting his face.

It could have been a lot worse if he wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the Brazilian. In an interview with Tribuna, The Axe Murder said, “If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet, I might have died.” After he was hit, the driver came out of their vehicle and helped the fighter.

Silva said to the outlet, “People have to be more careful in traffic. It’s hard to ride a bike in Curitiba.”

He told Tribuna: “We have a lot more cyclists in the city and we don’t have a suitable place to ride. Unfortunately, drivers don’t respect it. I was very sad about this accident. I ask people to be more aware of traffic and not to use their cell phones, as this can cost someone’s life.”

This Is Not the First Time The Axe Murderer Has Been Hit by a Car

In 2016, the fighting legend was involved in a hit-and-run in Brazil. On May 11, 2016, Silva was heading home on his bike from a training session when he was hit by a car. The Axe Murderer required stitches in his leg and surgery, according to TMZ. Silva’s life was also saved by wearing a helmet.

Silva Has Been Campaigning for a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

The 43-year-old fighter has been angling for a match with boxing icon Mike Tyson. “Iron Mike” has been teasing a comeback, specifically for a boxing charity match. However, he has been offered by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to compete in a bare-knuckle boxing match for over $20 million dollars.

BKFC president David Feldman told MMA Fighting that Silva would be the perfect opponent for Tyson. He said, “I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

The Axe Murderer claims that he has been offered millions by BKFC to fight Tyson. He told Sherdog, “They offered me $10 million plus pay-per-view percentage and I accepted immediately. I hope Feldman can make it happen.”

One of Iron Mike’s trainers, Rafael Cordeiro, doesn’t think the fight will happen, however. He told Sherdog that Tyson is focused on a traditional boxing fight and as far as he knows, the “fight won’t happen.”

After the accident on Wednesday, Silva’s fight plans will likely be put on hold. The Axe Murderer has a professional MMA record of 35-14-1 with one no contest. He last competed in September 2018 at Bellator 206 when he fought Quinton “Rampage” Jackson for the fourth time. Silva lost the bout by second-round TKO.

