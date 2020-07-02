Josh Gordon Sends Antonio Brown a Strong Instagram Message

The Seattle Seahawks have been rumored to be debating between signing Josh Gordon or Antonio Brown. Gordon appears to be recruiting Brown in his latest Instagram Story post. The Seahawks free agent posted a photo of himself with Brown in New England.

“Turn up den @ab,” Gordon said. “All my Woes kept solid w/ me. You know da vibes.”

Gordon also added an interesting question at the end of the post.

“What’s your favorite team WR group lookin like?” Gordon added. “…First-time free agent.”

Gordon’s comments come less than 24 hours after Brown posted videos of himself working out with Russell Wilson at his San Diego home. Brown reposted Gordon’s Instagram Story message to his own feed. The two receivers were briefly teammates with the Patriots before New England opted to release Brown a little more than a week after they claimed him following being cut by the Raiders.

Gordon Has Made It Known That He Wants to Return to the Seahawks

Gordon appears to have spent most of the offseason in Seattle. The receiver has been spotted working out with several Seahawks players as the season approaches.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December shortly after the Seahawks claimed him off waivers. The receiver officially applied for NFL reinstatement in June and is awaiting word on his status for the upcoming season. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that it is unclear when the NFL will make a decision on Gordon.

“Gordon’s hope is to have his indefinite suspension lifted in time to participate in training camp,” Henderson explained. “In theory, he could take part if his indefinite suspension is lifted before then, even if Goodell were to suspend him for a set number of games to begin the 2020 season. Better, worse or the same? How the Seahawks€™ offense has changed this offseason Gordon was conditionally reinstated in mid-August of last year after applying for reinstatement in July. However, it’s not clear how the coronavirus pandemic may impact the timetable this time.”

Brown Posted Workout Videos From Wilson’s House

As Brown posted workout videos to his Instagram Story, speculation grew that the highlights were from Wilson’s field in San Diego. Brown finally confirmed the rumors after he posted a video of himself lining up next to Wilson before running a route.

“Who would like to see this on Sundays 🤔 ? that was fun !!!!!!!!!!” Brown noted on Instagram.

It would be challenging for the Seahawks to sign both Brown and Gordon. Both carry a different set of risks as Gordon has had trouble making it through an entire season without being suspended.

Brown is also facing a potential suspension of his own based on the NFL’s investigation into sexual assault accusations. What both receivers have in common is that Wilson vouched for each of them last season. The Seahawks quarterback would undoubtedly like to have both receivers as weapons if Seattle was able to pull it off.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson told ESPN in November 2019. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys [Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon]. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

