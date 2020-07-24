Barcelona Defender’s Agent in Talks Over $35M Transfer

Emerson de Souza’s agent has been spotted at AC Milan amid reports he will not return to Barcelona and will move to the Rossoneri in a deal worth $35 million in the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Antonio Vitiello showed footage of Graziano Battistini and Sebastiano Salaroli, representatives of the 21-year-old, at Casa Milan on Friday.

Barcelona announced in January 2019 they had agreed a deal with Atlético Mineiro for the youngster to join the club in the summer. However, it has since emerged that Emerson is actually co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis. Emerson moved to Betis in February 2019 and has remained with the club since.

Emerson Keen to Play for Barcelona

However, the full-back has always made it clear how keen he is to play for Barcelona in the future. He told Radio Marca Sevilla in May he was hoping to move to the Camp Nou at the end of June 2021.

“I always say the same thing, I want to end the season and then talk about my future, what do I do or not. But I have a contract here, I am very happy, very happy and I want to continue here. Let’s wait to finish the season to speak with my representative, but in principle I stay here. “I have another year signed, until June 2021 here with Betis. I am very happy here, with my family, with an incredible team, incredible fans, an incredible city, and for me I will continue here. I can go to Barcelona in June 2021, but until then I’ll stay here.”

Emerson has featured regularly for Betis in 2019-20. He made 33 La Liga appearances this season, scoring three goals and producing six assists which is a decent return for a young full-back.

Milan in Talks to Sign Emerson

Yet it seems that Emerson may not get his wish to move to Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo report that the Rossoneri are keen to bring him to Serie A this summer, although Barca’s asking price could prove problematic.

The Catalan giants want €30 million ($35m) for the youngster, while AC Milan want a slightly cheaper price. The report suggests that if the Rossoneri were to offer a fee in the region of €25 million ($29m) they may be successful.

Sport report the meeting between Emerson’s agents and AC Milan lasted around 90 minutes and was the first contact between the two parties. Clubs in the Bundesliga and the Premier League are also believed to be interested.

Barca paid an initial €6m for Emerson and are due to pay another €6m to own him outright in 2021. Therefore, if Milan were to meet their asking price Barcelona would stand to make a substantial profit on the defender.

