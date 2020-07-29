Barcelona Goalkeeper ‘Has Offers’ from Bayern & Chelsea: Report

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has received offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea which may complicate contract renewal talks with the Catalan giants.

Santi Ovalle at Cadena Ser has reported the Germany international is not as confident as the Barcelona board that he will stay at the club after his contract expires in 2022.

“Barça’s board of directors is more optimistic than Ter Stegen’s environment, however, both parties have the will for the German goalkeeper to renew.”

The goalkeeper “has offers” from some major European clubs who are thought to be Bayern Munich and Chelsea, according to Cristóbal Chassaigne.

Ter Stegen a Priority for Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said renewing Ter Stegen’s contract is one of the club’s top priorities in an interview with Sergi Sole and Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

However, the president also explained that the Germany international might have to reduce his salary expectations due to the impact Covid-19 has had on Barcelona and the footballing world.

“He understands what is happening in society and he knows that with the decrease in income at clubs like Barca, he will have to adjust his salary. All the players are doing it and we are working on that.”

Ter Stegen was asked if he was going to renew his Barcelona contract by reporters earlier this week when returning to the city after a brief holiday. The 28-year-old gave little away about his future and said only “we’ll see.”

Chelsea In for Ter Stegen?

Premier League side Chelsea have been rumored to be interested in Ter Stegen after losing faith in current No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard only arrived at the club in summer 2018 but has been guilty of some high-profile errors.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blues have “set their sights” on signing Ter Stegen but are aware how difficult landing the goalkeeper will be. Chelsea have already moved to bring in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and continue to be linked with a move for Kai Havertz.

Ter Stegen is widely acknowledged to be one of Europe’s best goalkeepers, and it’s no surprise to hear that he’s attracted interest from some of the continent’s biggest and wealthiest clubs.

The goalkeeper has proved to be a crucial member of the Barcelona squad again in 2019-20, and the Catalan giants will surely do all they can to secure his long-term future.

