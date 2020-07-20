Bears Players Have Perfect Reactions to Madden 21 Ratings

The Chicago Bears were supposed to be better in 2019. After a very promising 2018 that saw them finish 12-4, win the NFC North and make the postseason for the first time in a decade, fans and analysts alike had high hopes for the Bears last year. Those hopes were dashed with an 8-8 record that perfectly reflected a season loaded with ups and downs.

The Bears’ decline in 2019 has also led to a reduction of their Madden ratings from the previous year. A few key players, including Khalil Mack and Tarik Cohen, have seen their ratings drop — and while the majority of Bears’ players neglected to comment on their new Madden status, a few, including Cohen, took to social media to address the issue.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Tarik Cohen Has Hilarious and Blunt Reaction to Reduced Madden Rating

Last season, Cohen earned an overall rating of 85 in Madden 20. This year, he received a 77. The 5’6″ Cohen was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, and he also had 1,169 all-purpose yards on offense, 725 of which came as a receiver. Last season saw his production drop off, big time.

In 2019, he had a career-low 213 yards on the ground, and he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, also a career low. His production in the passing game fell off, as well (he had 456 receiving yards), and his new Madden 21 score reflects those dips in production. But, based on his Twitter interactions with fans, Cohen’s not mad about it. In fact, he gets it.

Cohen was succinct and blunt in his assessment of whether he deserved his rating of 77. When a fan asked what he thought about the new Madden scores in general, his answer was hilarious and to the point:

“I’m a**” the Bears’ running back said. OK, then.

I’m ass 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) July 14, 2020

Cohen wasn’t the only Bears player to talk Madden on Twitter, however. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, unlike Cohen, seemed to take umbrage with his rating, and he took to Twitter to express a bit of disbelief, while wide receiver Allen Robinson shared his thoughts on Mack’s rating slipping two points.

A-Rob & Eddy Find the Madden 21 Ratings … Lacking

Second-year kicker Piñeiro, who ranked 18th among NFL kickers in field goal percentage and 19th in extra-point percentage last year, didn’t seem to think his 72 rating in the game was high enough. Piñeiro tweeted out a photo of himself and former wideout Chad Ochocinco with the caption: “Me and @ochocinco talking about madden ratings. I guess it didn’t go to well for me @EAMaddenNFL #underrated.”

Me and @ochocinco talking about madden ratings. I guess it didn’t go to well for me 😂 @EAMaddenNFL #underrated pic.twitter.com/N08Zr1ZhZT — Eddy Piñeiro (@EddyPineiro) July 18, 2020

Funnily enough, Johnson replied, and gave Piñeiro a little bit of love.

I love you Eddy 💯 https://t.co/8xFLdhWUZj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 18, 2020

Piñeiro will have to show how underrated he is with his play this upcoming season, but he wasn’t the only one who voiced displeasure with the latest Madden ratings. Allen Robinson is upset, but not about his rating — A-Rob thinks Khalil Mack should still have a 99.

Still, the Bears managed to have the 11th highest rating as a team in the game despite a few key players seeing their scores drop.

It’s just a video game, and it means nothing on the field, but Madden ratings are absolutely something many NFL stars notice. And seeing their scores drop could be a bit of a motivator for some players, particularly Cohen, who has made it no secret how much he loves video games.

READ NEXT: Bears LB Khalil Mack & teammates Call Out the NFL