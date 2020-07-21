Chicago Bears Sign Multiple Draft Picks to Rookie Deals: [Report]

The Chicago Bears have signed multiple draft picks to their rookie deals. Two of the team’s seven members of the 2020 draft class, including cornerback Jaylon Johnson and offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons, announced their signings via their social media pages. While the team has yet to make the signings official, it’s common for players to announce their new deals first.

“This day was written a long time ago,” Johnson captioned along with a photo of himself and his contract via Twitter. Simmons broke the news on his Instagram page.

This day was written a long time ago! Never questioned God just thanked him.🖊 #NeverBrokeAgain #RAREBREED #GSLB pic.twitter.com/aYslSnwuMi — Jaylon Johnson (@NBAxJay1) July 21, 2020

Bears Rookie Contract Details: How Much Will They Make?

What will the contracts look like for Johnson, Simmons and company? Details haven’t been released just yet, but Pro Football Focus and salary cap expert Brad Spielberger threw out this ball park estimate in relation to Simmons’ contract: it should be a four-year $3.4 million deal with a signing bonus around $100,000 and a 2020 cap hit of $635,000. The Bears selected Simmons in the seventh round with the 227th overall pick.

Bears rookies beginning to sign! Lachavious Simmons' deal should look something like: Total: 4 Years / $3,394,096

Signing Bonus: $99,096

2020 Cap Hit: $634,774 https://t.co/6zK6DFLonc — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) July 21, 2020

Johnson, who was selected by Chicago 50th overall, will get a heftier deal, as will most other draft picks, including top selection, tight end Cole Kmet. Spielberger has Johnson’s rookie deal coming in at around four-years for $6.5 million, with a 2020 cap hit of $1.1 million. Johnson’s 2020 and 2021 base salaries will be fully guaranteed.

Looks like Jaylon Johnson has officially signed his rookie contract as well Should look something like: Total: 4-Years / $6,468,774

Signing Bonus: $2,264,564

2020 Cap Hit: $1,176,141

2020 & 2021 base salaries fully guaranteed at signing https://t.co/RVa0GOB5Me — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) July 21, 2020

Bears Rookies Scheduled to Report to Camp July 21

All Bears rookies are slated to report to Halas Hall today, so more contract announcements and details will very likely be released soon. Kmet, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, corner Kindle Vildor, linebacker Trevis Gipson and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright have yet to announce their deals.

Johnson, who fell to the second round of the draft after a shoulder injury scared some teams away, thinks he should have been selected in the far earlier than he was. “Honestly, I couldn’t tell you exactly where I thought I should go in the first round, but definitely somewhere in that mix,” he said in April. “Honestly I’m not sure how much my shoulder hurt my draft stock. I feel like it could of. I feel like that might have been an impact on it but I’m not too sure. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because they didn’t pick me and the Bears did.”

Johnson has also shared some pretty lofty goals for his rookie campaign. “Definitely become a starter, that’s one,” Johnson said before listing more. “Two, I want to be … Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, and to win a Super Bowl.”

One step at a time, rookie. One step at a time.

We’ll keep you updated on other Bears’ rookie contract signings as they pour in.

