Tyreek Hill Calls Out Marquise Goodwin, Eagles WR Hilariously Responds

The budding rivalry between Marquise Goodwin and Tyreek Hill is ratcheting up, with personal insults and speed challenges. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.

On Tuesday, Hill appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” and boldly proclaimed that he was a better wide receiver than Goodwin in not-so-uncertain terms. The Chiefs star started his mini-rant by advising anyone who thought he was faster to @ him on Twitter. When asked whom he was talking about, Hill provided clarity.

“Marquise Goodwin, whoever wants to race me. We can do it,” Hill said on ESPN. “I already proved to you [Goodwin] that I’m better than you at wide receiver. Now I gotta prove to you that I’m faster than you, too. That’s really gonna hurt when I’m faster and I move better than you … that’s really gonna hurt.”

I said what I said 😌 https://t.co/FlbTDRGnhr — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 23, 2020

Goodwin started the trash-talking on July 22 after he commented on the viral video of Hill racing former Eagles great Terrell Owens with the caption: “No way you beatin me with that form. YOU FAST AF, but…” Hill read it and took offense, prompting him to challenge Goodwin to a foot race on ESPN. The newest Eagles speedster responded in turn by taking his own shot at Hill and called him out for refusing to race Goodwin in 2019.

Goodwin wrote: “YOU CANT BEAT ME. I PULLED UP TO FLORIDA LAST YR. TO C YOUUU SPECIFICALLY… PULL-UP TO DDD… THIS TIME I WANT MY MONEY.” He also wrote @Cheetah (Hill’s Twitter handle) 12 times to fulfill the star’s request of making sure to @ him.

It certainly sounds like Goodwin took a trip down to Florida last year with the sole purpose of racing Hill, only the Chiefs star turned him down. This feud is getting heated and it’s only July.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Faster Wide Receiver, Goodwin or Hill?

So, which receiver is faster? Hill never competed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine but he did clock a blistering 4.24 at his official pro day. That’s some serious speed and most of his peers consider Hill to be the fastest man in the league.

Goodwin, on the other hand, would be a lone exception to usurp Hill’s throne. He owns the fourth-fastest 40 time ever recorded at the NFL Scouting Combine: 4.27 seconds, and reportedly ran it in 4.25 seconds unofficially. Goodwin is also a polished (not medaled) Olympian who finished 10th in the long jump at the 2012 London Games.

Marquise Goodwin reminding you that he's a former Olympic long jumper (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/l8EAivctgT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2018

In fact, the former 49ers receiver has openly talked about competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that training for the long jump makes him quicker and helps with explosiveness.

“It’s just offseason, same way I did it in high school, college, NFL,” Goodwin said in 2019, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Just make it happen. It’s all on my off time. I use it as part of my training. What I do in long jump, in track and field, definitely correlates with what I do as a wide receiver with being fast, being explosive, putting my foot down. It’s the same mechanics that I use in football.”

Hill has often taken offense to those saying Goodwin is faster than him. The rivalry started for real in 2018 before the 49ers took on the Chiefs as the two got into a back-and-forth over who was the NFL’s fastest man. It ended with Goodwin flashing his Olympic tattoo.

😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 30, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number