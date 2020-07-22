Clippers Starting Guard Abruptly Leaves NBA Bubble

The Clippers own one of the league’s deeper rosters, though that depth will be tested early in the NBA’s restart.

Starting guard Patrick Beverley left Orlando on Tuesday night to attend to an “emergency personal matter,” according to ESPN.com.

Beverley, who’s in the second year of a three-year contract, plans on returning to the team.

If Beverly continues to be tested daily while he is away (assuming negative results), he’ll have to undergo just four days of quarantine once he returns to the bubble. However, if he isn’t getting daily tests, he could be subjected to two weeks of quarantine.

Los Angeles is already without Montrezl Harrell, who recently left the bubble as well. The center’s absence is being excused for a family emergency.

It’s possible Reggie Jackson, who signed with the Clippers back in February after securing a buyout agreement with the Pistons. Jackson had spent five-plus seasons in Detroit where he inked a five-year, $80M deal back in 2015.

Los Angeles Kicks Off NBA Restart Scrimmages

The Clippers will play the Magic in the NBA’s first scrimmage. Kawhi Leonard, who arrived late to the NBA campus but has been practicing with the team, is expected to play.

The Magic enter the restart with pretty much their entire roster. Jonathan Issac, who severely sprained his knee back in January, is unlikely to play in the restart, as is Al-Farouq Aminu, who is also hurt.

Each team will play three scrimmages before the official games begin next week. The league will use 10-minute quarters instead of the standard 12-minute ones.

Los Angeles will take on the Wizards and Kings in their other two scrimmages.

Clippers Restart Roster

While Beverley is out, the franchise will have Jackson, Landry Shamet, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and Lou Williams handling ball-handling duties.

With no Harrell for at least the first scrimmage, expect coach Doc Rivers to utilize Joakim Noah. Noah signed on with the franchise back in March but never suited up for Los Angeles prior to the NBA suspending its season. Noah may get some run over the next few weeks, though it’s unlikely he ends up in the rotation once the postseason begins.

Here’s a look at the full restart roster for the Clippers

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Green

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

