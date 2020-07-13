NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Seems ‘Interested’ in Eagles

The best roller-coaster ride in the NFL is back on the tracks. Jadeveon Clowney seems destined for the Eagles.

Clowney, the controversial pass rusher who knocked Carson Wentz out of the playoffs, is still on the free-agent market after turning down lucrative offers from Cleveland and Miami. According to NFL Insider John Clayton, the 27-year-old defensive end is “going to be interested in Philadelphia.” Notice the wording in that sentence and take it with a grain of salt.

“He’s going to be interested in Philadelphia because one of the things and one of the reasons he turned down Cleveland is because he wants to go to a winning team,” Clayton said, via 97.3 ESPN in South Jersey. “He turned down Miami twice because he didn’t expect them to be a winning team.”

Seattle also made an offer for Clowney but that one was below his asking price at the time. One interesting caveat to this whole mess is the compensation. Clowney has reportedly continued to lower his price tag from $20 million per year all the way down to $10 million. The bottom line is that he just wants to play for a Super Bowl contender.

That’s a pretty significant decrease for a three-time Pro Bowl player with 32 career sacks. Remember, the Eagles could ink Clowney to a one-year “prove it” deal and receive a third-round compensatory pick if he left in free agency after 2020.

On Tuesday, Jadeveon Clowney lost the chance to go to Cleveland. The #Seahawks still have a chance to get him, but the question is when. That plus what Patrick Mahomes' deal means around the league in my latest for @710ESPNSeattle.https://t.co/W55aOq8Abp — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) July 8, 2020

Wentz Would Support Eagles Signing Clowney

Despite Clowney’s borderline illegal headshot on Wentz in the playoffs, the Eagles quarterback told reporters back in March that he would support the team signing the Pro Bowl edge rusher. Wentz called Clowney a “heck of a player” and chalked the unfortunate hit up to the rough nature of football. Like Clowney, Wentz’s main goal is to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll trust Howie with that,” Wentz said. “That play happened, it is what it is. That’s football. It was an unfortunate way to end the season for me personally, but I have respect for Jadeveon. He’s a heck of a player.”

Here's the NFL Films close up shot of the Jadeveon Clowney on #Eagles Carson Wentz hit. pic.twitter.com/gPQvdqrmZz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2020

Wentz took it one step further by adding that he would leave that decision to Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

“I don’t think he had any ill will with that hit,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s part of football. But he’s a heck of a player, so I trust Howie to make the right decisions to make our team the best we can be.”

