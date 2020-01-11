Jadeveon Clowney’s Punishment Revealed for Vicious Hit on Carson Wentz

After taking some time to closer review the play, the NFL has decided not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for one of the most controversial plays of wild-card weekend, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end made helmet-to-helmet contact with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz while administering a hit during the first quarter of last Sunday’s wild-card game. Wentz suffered a head injury on the play and did not return for the remainder of the game, leaving the Eagles to hobble to the finish line with journeyman backup Josh McCown.

After much controversy over a hit many deemed a cheap shot, the NFL decided to review the play to determine whether Clowney should be given a fine for his actions. According to both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, though, Clowney is free and clear to continue on into Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game at the Green Bay Packers without lingering punishment.

Referee Shawn Smith said during the postgame’s pool report the officials had deemed the helmet contact incidental, a ruling the NFL has now effectively upheld. Clowney has maintained his innocence since the Seahawks walked off the field with a 17-9 victory, claiming he had no intention of harming Wentz on the play.

“It was a bang-bang play,” Clowney said, via NFL.com. “I don’t intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I’ve been down the injury road, it’s not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast.”

Either way, it’s hard to imagine him being welcome in Philly any time soon.

Eagles Fans Already Furious About Decision

For some, a fine for Clowney seemed like a foregone conclusion.

Experts and analysts spent the past week criticizing Clowney and the officiating for not doing more about the situation when it happened. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith declared the Seattle edge rusher should have been ejected for his “dirty” hit that affected Wentz’s brain, while others were more upset the NFL’s review was not looking to potentially hand down a suspension in the aftermath.

So when news broke Friday night the league wasn’t going to punish Clowney whatsoever, mobs of Eagles fans angrily took to social media to express their frustrations.

The NFL will not fine or punish Jadeveon Clowney for a cheap shot, head-to-head assault against Carson Wentz, according to reports. Never again should the league pretend it gives a damn about concussions. This is a disgrace! — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) January 11, 2020

Some fans claimed Clowney’s hit was evidence of him endangering another player’s safety and scoffed at the idea of the NFL having their players’ best interests in mind. Others wanted commissioner Roger Goodell to step in and make an example of Clowney the same way he had done with Vontaze Burfict earlier this season, citing Clowney’s pair of illegal hits on quarterbacks last year.

There are plenty still in Clowney’s corner feeling vindicated along with the Seattle star, though, agreeing with his assessment of the play and arguing the play was more unfortunate than malicious. Where you fall on the issue likely stems from whether you think Wentz gave himself up on the play, which played largely into the decisions by both the officials and NFL.

