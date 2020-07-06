Former Eagles QB Delivers Hilarious Take on Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs made Patrick Mahomes the highest-paid player in sports history. And everyone had an opinion on the historic 10-year contract extension, including a certain former Eagles quarterback.

Josh McCown is technically a free agent after spending the 2019 season in Philadelphia and reportedly turning down a coaching offer with the Eagles. Instead, the 41-year-old has been enjoying retired life by making jokes on social media and hanging out with Jake Plummer.

On Monday, McCown reacted to Mahomes’ record-setting contract by pondering if it was better to receive a 10-year deal or 10 one-year deals. The latter has defined McCown’s legendary 17-year NFL career and his joke soon went viral. McCown wrote: “Is this better than a 1 year deal with 10 teams?”

Is this better than a 1 year deal with 10 teams? https://t.co/bg6aGqjfRg — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) July 6, 2020

The journeyman quarterback appears content to sit at home and coach high school football in 2020. McCown made the weekly plane ride to North Carolina last season to lend his wisdom to Myers Park High School where his sons Owen and Aiden play quarterback. However, McCown did leave a half-joking plea that he wanted to return for one more NFL season. Remember, he has never won a Super Bowl ring.

“This year has been nothing short of special for me. I’ve really enjoyed it and have learned so much from so many people,” McCown told reporters on Jan. 6. “I’m thankful to be a part of it. As far as the future goes, we’ll see. I haven’t made any decisions yet.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mahomes’ Contract Draws Parallel to Donovan McNabb

Mahomes’ 10-year contract extension put him in rarified air, in terms of longevity and salary for franchise quarterbacks in the NFL. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there have only been four other signal-callers with deals close to the one the Chiefs handed out. And one has a direct tie to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles signed Donovan McNabb to a 12-year deal worth $115 million in 2002 that made him the highest-paid paid player in NFL history at the time. That one — complete with a $20.5 million signing bonus — topped the 10-year, $103 million deal Drew Bledsoe inked with the Patriots in 2001. Go figure.

Others notable NFL extensions in length, prior to Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension today: *Donovan McNabb, 12 years with Eagles, 2002

*Brett Favre, "lifetime" contract with Packers, 2001

*Drew Bledsoe, 10 years with Patriots, 2001

*Michael Vick, 10 years with the Falcons, 2004 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Other comparable long-term deals included Brett Favre’s “lifetime” contract with the Packers in 2001, along with Michael Vick’s 10-year extension with the Falcons in 2004. The total price tag on Mahomes’ new contract is reportedly at $450 million, per Spotrac, or roughly $45 million per year.

With no ties to the salary cap, Patrick Mahomes will likely WANT to get out of this contract in 4-5 years. The #NFL’s TV money contracts should spike the revenue & league cap. At 24 years old, there’s plenty of time to cash in 2 more times if needed. — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 6, 2020

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz remains in the top-10 of highest-paid quarterbacks in football but moves down to No. 8 on the list. He inked a $128 million extension in 2019, per Spotrac, and earns about $32 million per year. Wentz is sandwiched between the Rams’ Jared Goff ($33.5 million) and the Raiders’ Derek Carr ($25 million).

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number