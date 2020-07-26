Eagles Announce 5 Roster Moves, Release Preseason Standout

The Eagles are slowly whittling their roster down to the 80-man limit. The team waived five players on Sunday, including preseason standout Daeshon Hall.

The decision to part ways with Hall was a bit of a surprise move considering Philadelphia’s lack of depth at defensive end. Then again, the 25-year-old was rarely active in 2019 and saw action in just nine games. He did finish with one sack and six total tackles.

The Eagles also released receivers Shelton Gibson and Marcus Green, along with defensive tackle Albert Huggins and cornerback Tremon Smith. The roster stands at 83 players (including Matt Leo who doesn’t count against the number as an international practice squad exemption) and the NFL deadline to get it down to 80 guys is Aug. 16, the first day of padded practices. That means two more cuts are due over the next few weeks.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have waived WR Shelton Gibson, WR Marcus Green, DE Daeshon Hall, DT Albert Huggins, and CB Tremon Smith. pic.twitter.com/78M5B8n4HR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2020

Head coach Doug Pederson has reiterated the team is doing everything in its power to keep this year’s unprecedented training camp as normal as can be. Yes, they will wear masks and enforce social distancing when veterans report on July 28. Rookies and first-year players reported last week.

“We are going to keep everybody together, but we just might have to use the stadium [Lincoln Financial Field] and transition over there [NovaCare Complex] from time to time,” Pederson told reporters. “We’re going to socially distance when we are inside the buildings. We’re going to wear masks. We’re going to do all the protocols that we’ve been asked to do and we’re going to make that work.”

Per sources, camp timeline in the NFL's proposal … Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 24, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rookies Undergo COVID-19 Testing, Take Part in Photo Shoot

Eagles rookies showed up at the NovaCare Complex this weekend to organize their lockers and try on their uniforms. Of course, the players also had to undergo testing for COVID-19 before being cleared. There have been no reported positive tests on the team (knock on wood) and the new guys were excited to be in the building.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley wrote: “Damn. Feel like a lil kid.” Meanwhile, receiver Jalen Reagor shared a video of himself and quarterback Jalen Hurts dancing around at what appears to be a team photoshoot.

Eagles draft picks like Jalen Reagor and Jalen Hurts have passed their tests and are allowed in NovaCare Complex for physicals and hopefully start conditioning work for training camp And some photo shoots

🎥 @jalenreagor pic.twitter.com/UJW55QIeCy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 26, 2020

Safety K’Von Wallace also shared an Instagram story showing him trying on his midnight green helmet. Needless to say, everyone is excited to get the season started.

👀 Eagles rookies including K'Von Wallace and Shaun Bradley are at the NovaCare complex for equipment fittings today Rookies who passed their COVID-19 tests were allowed inside the building yesterday to begin physicals as well 📸 via @KVonWallace @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Y7jbPvAKsE — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 26, 2020

Wallace has emerged as an early favorite among Eagles fans for his energy — and for his hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. Remember, the former Clemson safety considers Brian Dawkins a mentor and even switched his Instagram picture to a cartoon Wolverine. Pressure? Nah.

“My game is unique. I feel like I’m a guy that just has a unique type of style, different type of style, new type of style of play,” Wallace said. “So I wouldn’t say I model my game after him [Dawkins], but I definitely took bits and pieces of the greats to do that, and he’s definitely one of them.”

