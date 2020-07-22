Falcons QB Has Epic Throwing Aim [WATCH]

Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Kurt Benkert has been keeping himself entertained while in quarantine from preparing to be a #GirlDad to professional gaming, getting throws in with Calvin Ridley, and practicing his aim in a more intriguing way.

Benkert shared a recent video of him via Twitter doing a skateboarding trick then hitting the target so casually.

Not the cleanest, but more to come ✌🏼Reply with other ideas for me ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Bsu7EucBrq — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 9, 2020

Benkert also shared a throwback college video of his aim hitting the basketball hoop after some foot tricks.

Made this 4 years ago, would this have gone viral today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e8fsV77KfL — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) July 22, 2020

Benkert Cleared to Play

After a long recovery, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert is finally cleared to play for the upcoming 2020 season and is ecstatic to step back on the field again. Benkert injured his toe early on last year during the Falcons first preseason game.

Unfortunately, it was such a bad injury he ended up having to get surgery that basically reconstructed his big toe. He was out for the entire season.

His time spent in the preseason game prior to his injury and Atlanta’s 12-10 loss made an impression. He ended up outplaying Drew Lock leading the offense to all 10 of its points and threw for 185 yards with one touchdown pass to Brian Hill.

Realizing he would be out for the remainder of the season, Benkert and head coach Dan Quinn came to an agreement that he still wanted to play once he was healthy and Quinn wanted him to stick around—noting he had a promising future ahead.

Positive Reactions Towards the ‘Benkert to Ridley Connection’

Ridley is entering his third season and what is said to be his “breakout” season. Meanwhile, Benkert will be competing at backup with Matt Schaub.

Benkert has been getting workouts in with Ridley and fans are going crazy over it.

“Sh*t dropped that mf right in there” 😂✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zk5CnZVgTa — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 11, 2020

Many fans chimed in saying ‘welcome back’ and calling Benkert’s passes “dimes,” but one common theme was that fans were suggesting the Falcons get rid of Matt Schaub and solely use Benkert instead.

“This dude is gonna be special. Please falcons don’t let him go before we need him,” one fan (@sirsmokesalot_3) commented on Instagram.

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen also commented saying “Sling that thang 💪🏽.”

Benkert’s former receiver at UVA, Olamide Zaccheaus, and current teammate hyped him up by simply saying “Skurttttt 🔥.”

Even players from other teams such as Marvin Hall with the Lions and Andre Levrone Jr. of the Carolina Panthers has positive feedback after watching Benkert throwing the pigskin to Ridley.

No Preseason Could Hurt Benkert

It’s obvious Quinn believes in Benkert’s ability to eventually take over at quarterback or they would have drafted one this year.

However, Benkert is still considered third-string behind Matt Schaub and he won’t have the preseason to battle it out.

This could hurt him since any playing time he gets in during the regular season, he will have to make no mistakes since these games count for something. He’ll have a lot more pressure on his back. If you have been following him this offseason, you’ll notice that he’s been training extremely hard through quarantine and has a positive mindset that will work out in his favor.

