Falcons Sign Ex-Bengals CB After Jaguars Fail To

The Falcons added some much-needed cornerback secondary on Thursday by signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

Perlissero later added that Dennard had originally agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars in free agency before a disagreement over final contract terms.

The #Falcons agreed to terms with former #Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 30, 2020

BREAKING: The Atlanta Falcons are signing free agent CB Darqueze Dennard. HUGE addition for Dan Quinn and the Atlanta defense. pic.twitter.com/CjCFGMzO7i — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) July 30, 2020

All the way back in March, Dennard and the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly agreed on a three-year, $13.5 million contract that would pay him $6 million guaranteed. He was expected to fill the outside corner spot left open by AJ Bouye.

Dennard,28, is joining Falcons first-round pick in this year’s draft AJ Terrell as a newbie in Flowery Branch.

A Quick Look at Dennard’s Career Thus Far

Dennard was drafted by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

The former first-rounder has started 24 games in his career, all of them with the Bengals. He has recorded 3 interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and 3 sacks over the course of his career. In a total of 77 games, Dennard has had 274 combine tackles.

Pro Football Focus gave Dennard a solid grade of 72.2 last year after playing in just 9 games and 5 starts where he totaled 37 tackles and five passes defended.

Dennard is well known for his quality coverage ability and speed. Two things that every NFL team looks for in a cornerback.

Falcons Hone In on CB Position

The Falcons currently have five guys at the cornerback position AJ Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, and Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and Jordan Miller. Terrell, Oliver, Sheffield, and Miller are all under 23-years-old. Each of these guys has a promising future but lack consistency. They also have a lot to prove this offseason that they are more than just backup quality.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said prior to the draft that he wants to ‘hone in’ on the cornerback position.

“I’m a big believer, I’ve said this before, you really can never have enough corners and I think it’s really important for us to hone in on that,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said on Tuesday. “Whether it’s the back end of free agency or whether it’s in the draft, we’ll continue to look in that area and make sure we have the right amount of people to fortify not only the front line but the depth as well. I understand the concerns of where the numbers are at this point.”

Cornerbacks are a necessity especially in the NFC when covering speedy and top receivers like Michael Thomas and Chris Godwin.

Dennard Will Have to Battle For Starting Position

After winning over the coaches this offseason, it looks like AJ Terrell will start at the corner position. Dennard will have to compete with Oliver and Sheffield to climb up the depth chart.

However, that could easily change after training camp. Everyone also seems to be so stuck on the National Championship game where Terrell blew his coverage.

Depending on what defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is thinking, it could be considered “safer” to put a seasoned corner in to start. But then you have people questioning your first-round pick if he isn’t an immediate started.

Anyway, welcome to the ‘A’, Daqueze Dennard. This is a fabulous addition.

