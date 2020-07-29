Falcons Fans React to NFL Top 100 Disrespecting Matt Ryan

The NFL Top 100 is a poor attempt at ranking 2020’s best players. The list absolutely disrespected the Atlanta Falcons by leaving Matt Ryan completely off of the list and even snubbed Julio Jones out of the top 10. Even Grady Jarrett was ranked poorly and below Todd Gurley.

Fans responded with understandable outrage. While Matt Ryan is constantly underappreciated by the NFL and these lists, this one hurt a little more for some reason.

The Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account said it best in one tweet:

Matt Ryan: █ █

█ █

█ █

█ █ ＿

talent production recognition by #NFLTop100 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 29, 2020

Falcons Fans Stand Up for Matty Ice

The saddest part is that other QBs such as Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill, Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo somehow made the list over Ryan.

Matt Ryan 2019 stats

#1 in completions

#1 in completions per game

#5 in passing yards

#8 in touchdowns He deserves to be on the list — Jacob Briscoe (@briscoe_jacob) July 29, 2020

What most fans forget that complain about Matt, is that in 2007 before he came around, our quarterback situation was a mess, the franchise was in disarray after Vick and Petrino, and yet a year later, he lifts the franchise to the playoffs. We are blessed to have him… — Nathan McKinnon (@NathanMcKinnon) July 29, 2020

That’s right Nathan McKinnon, fans should feel lucky. Matt Ryan came to Atlanta at the worst time and still managed to turn the team around. Mike Vick was head to jail and Bobby Petrino just left the Falcons in the dust for Arkansas. Matt Ryan and Thomas Dimitroff changed Atlanta completely at the time from a laughing stock to a contender.

The most underrated and under-appreciated player in NFL history. Fastest to 50k passing yards. Most game winning drives since 2008, that is Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/nvy943giSE — The Matt Ryan Vault (@MattRyanVault) July 29, 2020

Those anti-Ryan people don't understand the logic behind football for sure.

But they're just mad he already did better in his career than [insert here random QB's Name], which turns to be their favourite QB…

It has nothing to do with them not getting the stats or rating, imo.. — XtanZa-MapleLeafsFTW (@XtanZa) July 29, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

It does come down to the fact that if Ryan had a Super Bowl ring, he would be a lot more respected.

Julio Jones Ranked No. 11 Is A Joke

This is comical. I guess whoever came up with the list just used Madden ’21 as a terrible reference?

DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas’ names have not been mentioned but the rest of the NFL’s Top 10 list will be released tonight.

According to Pro Football Focus, who actually watches film, Jones ranked as the third-best player in the NFL heading into the 2020 season. So, we’ll focus on this list.

But, it’s not even that list. It’s nearly any notable analyst or coach you speak to that actually knows football who will tell you that Julio Jones is currently the best receiver in the league and it’s not even close.

Grady Jarrett Ranked No. 91? What?

The NFL ranked Grady Jarrett at No. 91 while he’s rated a top-35 player by Pro Football Focus.

Sure, Grady Jarrett is finally beginning to earn the respect he deserves but it’s not enough.

Last season, Grady finished the season with 69 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and a selection to his first-ever Pro-Bowl.

It looks like one list is driven by stats and the other is driven by Falcons haters, clickbait, and comments. I guess I fell for it too…

The List Has A Lot of Faith in Todd Gurley

This one was kind of surprising. Todd Gurley received a decent rank at No. 51.

Of course, Gurley is an unbelievable player and has led the NFL in back-to-back seasons at running back, but that was back in 2017 and 2018.

This is now 2020. While we want Gurley to have an incredible 2020 season, he failed to rush for 1000 yards last season due to arthritis in his knee while Jarrett earned his first Pro Bowl.

And when it honestly comes down to it, Gurley is a lot more replaceable than Jarrett ever will be.

READ NEXT: Falcons Rookie Placed on Reserve, COVID-19 List: Update