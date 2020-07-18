Kobe Bryant—LeBron James Opponent Reveals Biggest Difference Between Stars

In an era where everyone is debating the differences between Michael Jordan and LeBron James…where does Kobe Bryant fit into this discussion?

While promoting his involvement with The 5 Tournament Pro Basketball Invitational, retired NBA player, Jamario Moon stopped by the Scoop B Radio Podcast and discussed the differences between guarding Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Jamario Moon on playing defense on LeBron during his playing days:

“My playing weight was between 208 and 210 maybe. It’s not bad but LeBron was like 265-270. So you 208lbs and you trying to you know, guard LeBron in the post, he heavy though. He’s heavy man! LeBron is heavy, but you know what though? I was slim but, I wasn’t weak. I think that kind of why I was able to guard those guys. Because I was – to be able to guard LeBron and those guys at 208lbs man….I mean, that was a tough assignment, but I held my own. But in transition, there ain’t no stopping him. He’s 270. I’m 208 and he’s coming at me with a full head of steam it ain’t – either you’re gonna foul him or he’s gonna dunk on you.”

Jamario Moon on the difference between guarding Kobe Bryant and guarding LeBron James:

“Well you know what? When I was guarding Kobe, it was almost like I – you know, I watched and paid so much attention to Kobe because he was so close to Jordan you know what I’m sayin’? And their games were almost identical so I’m like, ‘Okay I know when Kobe get it and he posts me up, he’s gonna shoot a fadeaway.’ He ain’t really like, a back you all the way down to the basket type player. He’ll get it; you know, make his moves, but he’s going to shoot a fadeaway. You just never knew which shoulder he was going to shoot his fadeaway over. So it was easier to guard Kobe because all I had to do was like okay – either I’m going to contest with my left, or I’m going to contest with my right depending on which way he turns, you know what I’m sayin’? But with LeBron, if he get you, you don’t know if he’s gonna step back and shoot a long step back fadeaway, or he’s gonna back you all the way down to the basket and you don’t know if your help’s coming so you have to sit there and try to hold your own. You’re doing that the whole game against LeBron. Now okay when we go down on the other end and they kick it out for a corner three, am I going to have enough arms left to shoot the ball?…See, I never had to worry about that when I’m guarding Kobe because he ain’t real heavy and you know he ain’t backing you all the way down to the basket the whole game. That was the difference in guarding him and guarding LeBron; am I gonna have enough legs and arms to make a shot on the other end when they kick it out after guarding LeBron . I could go the whole game you know, guarding Kobe.”