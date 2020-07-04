Lakers Win NBA Finals & LeBron James Reigns over Michael Jordan Says Analyst

Michael Jordan and LeBron James comparisons and debates will never end.

MJ has six NBA championships all with one team and LBJ has three with two different teams.

Jordan is acknowledged as the GOAT and some believe that late Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant is close in skill to His Airness.

Million Dollar Question: How much closer to Michael Jordan does LeBron James get if he and the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA Finals out at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida this summer?

“I think the Michael discussion changes,” Fox Sports analyst, Jason McIntyre told me on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I would put LeBron number one if he wins a title this year. I think he had the most memorable titles; winning the title when he was down 3-1 and he would have the most memorable season title ever in all of sports: The Bubble Championship. If you want to put an asterisk, I say this is going to be the opposite. This is going to be the biggest challenge. I mean, Scoop mentally 12 weeks in a bubble? And you maybe get to see some friends and family after the first round? I mean, these are young 25, 30 year old millionaires. A lot of them single used to doing whatever they want on an off night. And now you’re going to put them in a bubble? If LeBron is able to wrangle the troops and get them all on the same page and focus and lock in and they win the title, that’s just going to be something else. He’ll be my #1 all time and I know numbers-wise he’s going to beat Jordan in almost everything simply because he’s able to play healthy and he didn’t quit the league twice like Michael Jordan. I think Kobe’s in that Top Ten discussion for sure. I think I had 6th or 7th or 8th…somewhere in there. Tim Duncan’s in there, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar obviously, but yeah I would put LeBron number one if he wins the title this year.”

Many have their theories in the Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant debate. Former NBA player and China basketball legend, Stephon Marbury who has played against all three told the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the spring that they can’t be compared. “People wanna rank Jordan,” Marbury asked.

“Jordan shouldn’t even be ranked. It should be Kobe, then LeBron and then you can pick guys after that. There’s just no comparison man. It’s not the same. It’s just different worlds. Different mentalities. I don’t know why Jordan’s name is mentioned in the same conversation sometimes. I’ll clear that up real quick…there’s really no need to talk about that.