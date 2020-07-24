5 Most Underrated Lions Players Heading Into 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions are trying to develop what it takes to win at an elite level in the NFL, and while many think the team might not be there yet in terms of depth, they do have the makings of a much better roster heading into the 2020 season.

In a year like no other, teams will be counting on depth players to perhaps play a starting or starring role. That’s where underrated talents come into the mix, and the Lions have plenty of those waiting in the wings ready to surprise folks.

Which Lions players are the most underrated to remember? Here’s a look at who shouldn’t be overlooked anymore once the 2020 season begins.

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Tavai is going to be a bright spot at the linebacker position into the future for Detroit, and early on, he has not looked overmatched on the field in the NFL. That’s huge given his smaller school stature and the expectations Lions fans had for him coming out of college into the draft. As Tavai continues to work in Matt Patricia’s defense, the expectation is he will get even better and be able to play even more of a consistent role for the team. With 58 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 interception, Tavai is already off to a good start to his career. Many might not know his name or his hair, but that will soon cease to be the case in the NFL.

Mike Ford, CB

Forget the roster bubble entirely, it’s clear this cornerback is one of the team’s key depth pieces moving forward given how the organization has trusted him on the field. Ford cracked the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and has played a solid role as a depth piece on the team since then. He hasn’t intercepted a pass, but Ford has put up 37 tackles in his career, and 3 passes defended. Impressively, the former UDFA has been able to hang on the roster as a depth piece and could be a guy the team looks to depend on for solid play on the back end if they need someone to step in. He’s a gritty competitor and on this defense, that shouldn’t be forgotten.

Marvin Hall, WR

Hall, a wideout who competed with the Washington Huskies in college, bounced around on several teams and practice squads before finding his best home in Detroit in 2019. He played with the Atlanta Falcons the longest and caught a touchdown pass there from Matt Ryan. He’s caught 3 touchdowns in the league for 410 yards, but in Detroit, Hall has a long reception of 58 yards and has managed to get loose multiple times down the sideline to make impressive catches. Safe to say he’s earned his spot on the roster where many would not have seen a path for him coming into the season. He’s become one of the best deep ball weapons in the league, and with a strong armed quarterback throwing him passes, it’s safe to say Hall’s big plays are going to continue in 2020.

Jarrad Davis, LB

Many Lions fans are ready to cast Davis aside and brand him a bust, but the 2020 season will be one for the linebacker to perhaps feel more comfortable on the field. Finally, Davis has some depth to help him at the position in terms of Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland. It might allow him to feel more comfortable and switch to more of a role which suits him on the defense. Health won’t be an issue, as Davis is looking great heading into a new season. Most are prepared to see how Davis will fail, but what if he manages to flip the script and have a breakout season? It’s not far from the realm of possibility whatsoever.

Kerryon Johnson, RB

Detroit has a shiny new object in the backfield to enjoy in D’Andre Swift, arguably the best runner in the past draft. It’s worth not forgetting, however, that Johnson has looked just as shifty and quietly elite when he’s been healthy running in the NFL. Nobody knows how Swift will translate to the league even though most expect the transition to be seamless. The health angle is important for Johnson in 2020, and it’s possible that with Swift in town motivating him, Johnson can be even better than when he started his career as a rookie. The Lions are counting on this type of resurgence. It’s easy to overlook Johnson now thanks to injuries and the team’s backfield situation, but it might not be the wisest choice due to the runner’s talent and drive.

