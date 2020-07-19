Dwyane Wade—Michael Jordan Comparison Shouldn’t Exist Reveals Ex-Miami Heat

Did Dwyane Wade’s game resemble Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan?

Wade’s ex-Miami Heat teammate Jamario Moon says no.

“I wouldn’t compare D-Wade to Mike,” Moon tells the Scoop B Radio Podcast while make his media rounds promoting The 5 Tournament Pro Basketball Invitational.

“The closest think that I seen to Mike is Kobe. Because man…his whole demeanor; the way he walks, shoots, hand gestures, talk…everything! It’s just like you’re looking at Mike in a Laker uniform you know what I’m sayin’? That’s how I felt was I was looking at Kobe. I can’t really think of a player that I can compare D-Wade to. That might be a good thing. D-Wade is probably like, “Yeah! I’m one of a kind baby!” but I really can’t – I don’t think he’s – I mean, he had the fadeaway like Mike but, I wouldn’t compare D-Wade to MJ and I definitely wouldn’t compare him to AI. I think that D-Wade was just a one of a kind for real…I really can’t think of a player. I can’t think of not one player that I would compare him. Can you think of somebody? I don’t know. I can’t see it. He’s just his own player. I can’t think of anyone that I can compare him to.”

The fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of Marquette, Wade got the world’s attention in game one of the Heat’s first round playoff series against the New Orleans Hornets in 2004.

With 1.3 seconds remaining and tied at 79 apiece, Wade hit Hornets point guard Baron Davis with an ankle breaker crossover and drove to the basket making a running jumper amid the outstretched arm of Hornets center Jamaal Magloire. The basket gave the Heat a 81-79 victory and Miami would end up winning the series in seven games.

A three-time NBA Champion, Wade retired last season having won three NBA Championships.

Jamario Moon tells Scoop B Radio that he admired Wade’s tenacity on the court. “When he hits the court, he’s going 110 percent, that’s for sure,” he tells me.

“He stayed on the floor – you probably could count neck and neck how many times each of ‘em hit the floor every game. That’s for sure, because they STAYED on the floor and D-Wade is going to give you everything he got. Now I gotta sit and compare all this. I never really thought about it but, like when I’m going just off the top of my head, I can’t think of nobody to compare him to. Other than him and that’s it.”