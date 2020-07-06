Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott Reacts To Washington Redskins Name Change

It’s well documented that Philadelphia 76ers forward, Mike Scott is a diehard Washington Redskins fan.

A Viriginia native and standout during his playing day at the University of Virginia, back in September, Scott went toe-to-toe with Philadelphia Eagles fans outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

In a video caputred by TMZ, Philly fans saw their beloved Sixer wearing a Redskins jersey to their divisional home opener and Scott didn’t back down.

Fast forward to this summer: on a Zoom call this morning, I asked Scott if he’d like to see the Redskins change their name and if so, I ask the Sixers forward, what team name sticks out?

Mike Scott on Redskins name change: “Shit, change the owner, too" https://t.co/a5ya4vY1DY — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 6, 2020

“Lots of options. Redtails, Tuskegee. I saw something like that. You know they’ve been trying to change the name, and you know, I’m all for that. Change it. Shit, change the owner. You know what I’m saying? But yeah, if they want to change it to represent something else, that’s cool. That’s good. Like I said, I’m all about just doing it (instead of talking). If they want to change it, I’m with that. Change the owner, too.”

Recently, the Washington Redskins announced that they will be conducting a “thorough review” of their team’s name.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” the Redskins said in a released statement.

“We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”

For those keeping score at home: Mike Scott hasn’t been the only outspoken public figure on the Washington Redskins’ name changing topic. WWE Hall of Famer, Jesse Ventura has too. “Well like I said, the first thing we can do right now to remedy this is change the Washington football nickname,” the 38th governor of Minnesota told Fox Sports Radio’s Kelsey Nicole Nelson.

“That they can do quick.”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser thinks so too. “I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people,” Mayor Bowser said in an interview with The Team 980.

“And this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

The Washington Redskins have played in Landover, Maryland since 1997. Their lease ends in 2026 and it’s believed that Redskins team owner, Dan Snyder is looking for a new home in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.