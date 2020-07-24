Mike Tyson Smokes Joint While Signing Contract to Fight Roy Jones Jr. [WATCH]

The sporting world was set ablaze yesterday when news broke that “Iron” Mike Tyson was coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match on September 12 in Los Angeles, and video has been shared of Iron Mike signing the contract. As reported by TMZ, Tyson and Jones signed the boxing contract last month over a Zoom call.

The video of Tyson signing the contract has started to make its rounds on social media because, during the clip, Iron Mike is seen smoking a joint, TMZ reported. Tyson is heavily involved in the cannabis industry. The boxing Icon owns the cannabis company Tyson Ranch which has adopted the mission “to make cannabis universally understood.”

Here is the video of Tyson signing the Roy Jones Jr. contract:

Mike Tyson taking a joint out of his mouth to sign the contract is all the motivation I needed to buy this PPV pic.twitter.com/ngOfU7bIwl — Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) July 23, 2020

When TMZ asked Tyson how the boxing match against Jones came to fruition, he said that at one point he was 90 pounds overweight and he was doing drugs and drinking.

He then said he got to the moment when he started to change his whole life around. Iron Mike got married and started working out again, and eventually he was approached by his brother-in-law about fighting MMA fighter and professional wrestler Bob Sapp.

The 54-year-old first refused but then became interested in facing Sapp under specific boxing rules. The ball started rolling for Tyson to get back into the ring, and the name of his potential opponent changed multiple times. Iron Mike told TMZ that Jones eventually became the name of his opponent.

He said, “I don’t know how this happened. I’m just very grateful that I’m not living the life I was living before.”

Tyson Says There Are Multiple Charities Benefiting From the Boxing Match & He Has Been Working Hard to Get Into Competition Shape

During his interview with TMZ, Tyson said: “So the [fight] is going to be for various charities so nobody will have to worry about me getting rich or being jealous and saying I’m building some money. I’m not getting anything.”

He said he feels good setting the match up “because I can.”

TMZ asked Tyson how he planned to “catch up” to Jones in terms of “fight condition.” Iron Mike last competed in boxing in 2005 whereas Jones, 51, has competed 23 times since then. Jones last stepped into the boxing ring in 2018 when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

Tyson said, “I’m in great shape, but I’m going to get in better condition. I did my four miles today, and I’m going to do my sprints later. Then I’m going to go to the boxing gym.”

Nate Robinson & Jake Paul Are Competing on the Same Boxing Card

A featured boxing match during the Tyson vs. Jones card was announced yesterday. NBA Slam Dunk champion and former guard Nate Robinson will take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an eight-round match, according to Heavy’s Scoop B.

Paul will enter the ring as the more experienced competitor as he has had one professional boxing match before, a TKO victory over YouTube personality Gib, whereas September 12 will mark Robinson’s first time stepping into the ring.

