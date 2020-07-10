NASCAR’s Justin Allgaier Hospitalized After Nasty Crash [VIDEO]

Justing Allgaier was transported to a local hospital after a vicious crash during NASCAR‘s Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway on Thursday night. While Ronnie Bassett Jr. and Timmy Hill also suffered impact from the crash, both drivers were checked and released from the infield care center following the race.

Allgaier, the 34-year-old JR Motorsports driver, however, required hospitalization for further evaluation following the crash during the last lap of the race, as reported by NASCAR’s Chris Knight. He was driving his #7 red Chevrolet Camaro on July 9.

The wreck occurred in overtime and involved four drivers: Allgaier, Kody Vanderwal, Hill, and Bassett Jr. As seen in the video below, Allgaier (7) was hit from the crash between Bassett (90) and Hill (61).

Knight later tweeted out, “Been getting a lot of tweets, I do NOT have any update on @J_Allgaier at this time. Anything official would come from either #NASCAR and | or @JRMotorsports.”

Bassett Jr. and Allgaier’s cars were completely destroyed. NASCAR sports reporter Austin Konenski tweeted, “Justin Allgaier was hit by Timmy Hill (61) so hard, that Hill’s window net broke and fell down. It was off-camera, but he took a pretty significant hit. Allgaier did have his window net down and was alert.”

Allgaier’s wife Ashley reiterated the need to only read trust sources when it comes to her husband’s health. She tweeted, “I cannot believe I have to say this … but there are rumors & untrue tweets going around about what @j_allgaier is being evaluated for. If it didn’t come from the JRM camp or myself or a creditable source, do NOT believe it. People are unbelievably disgusting to start rumors.”

The Xfinity Series is set to hold its second race of a doubleheader at Kentucky Speedway, which is a 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway located in Sparta, on Friday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Austin Cindric won the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky. The 21-year-old who led twice for 41 laps drove past Chase Briscoe during the overtime restart to earn his first victory of the season.

Allgaier Filled in for Jimmie Johnson Last Week During NASCAR’s Cup Series Brickyard 400

Once NASCAR returned to competition following the coronavirus outbreak, Allgaier has been on standby as an alternate driver for Hendrick Motorsports. After Jimmie Johnson announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Allgaier was called up to fill in for the 7-time champion.

“I told Mr. Hendrick and I told Jimmie as well how honored I was that they would ask me to be in this role,” Allgaier said. “It means a lot. It means a lot as a driver and just everybody involved, and my family. I’d like to get the opportunity again.”

During the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Allgaier was unfortunately involved in a pit road pile-up crash that injured a pit crew member Ryan Blaney. Other drivers involved included Brennan Poole, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Martin Truex Jr.

Well Wishes for Allgaier’s Health & Recovery Filled Twitter

After news broke that Allgaier had been transported to a local hospital in Kentucky, well wishes for the driver and his family filled social media.

