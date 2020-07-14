Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React to Chris Jones’ Massive Extension

It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to react to the news of defensive tackle Chris Jones’ $85 million extension. Tagging his teammate in a tweet, the August GQ cover star couldn’t have been more thrilled.
Got my boi locked up! @StoneColdJones https://t.co/8KtDqB84f0 pic.twitter.com/ZRY3HXCkwU
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020
Immediately following, the 24-year-old had a strong message for the haters who didn’t believe Kansas City’s front office could finalize a deal for both him and the Mississippi State standout.
And yall thought we couldn’t… 😂😂😂 nvm #RunItBack
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020
Jones happily replied and included more thankful tweets of his own.
Big facts!!! https://t.co/rcSzEkfKzB
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2020
Let’s gooooo!!!!
The Dynasty Continues….#RunitBack #Sacknation
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2020
God Thank you!!
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2020
Star safety Tyrann Mathieu also joined in on the fun. Check out his and other reactions from members of the team and Chiefs Kingdom below.
More Glory! https://t.co/H9y4SNk0LG
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 14, 2020
It just keeps getting better 💯 congrats big bro💪🏾 @StoneColdJones https://t.co/qmNCaMBAYR
— Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) July 14, 2020
@StoneColdJones congrats!! https://t.co/QGFxRkLzwc
— Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) July 14, 2020
Well deserved ✊🏽 @StoneColdJones https://t.co/rnepfdxlM4
— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) July 14, 2020
Patrick Mahomes – 24 years old
Tyreek Hill – 26 years old
Frank Clark – 27 years old
Tyrann Mathieu- 28 years old
Sammy Watkins – 27 years old
Chris Jones – 26 years old
Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 21 years old
Juan Thornhill – 24 years old
RT to scare the rest of the NFL
— Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 14, 2020
Chris Jones and the Chiefs running through barriers to getting a deal done like pic.twitter.com/qwbUXDTL0A
— Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) July 14, 2020
