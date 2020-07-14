Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React to Chris Jones’ Massive Extension

Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React to Chris Jones’ Massive Extension

  • 112 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Patrick Mahomes

Getty Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the Chiefs victory parade.

It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to react to the news of defensive tackle Chris Jones’ $85 million extension. Tagging his teammate in a tweet, the August GQ cover star couldn’t have been more thrilled.

Immediately following, the 24-year-old had a strong message for the haters who didn’t believe Kansas City’s front office could finalize a deal for both him and the Mississippi State standout.

Jones happily replied and included more thankful tweets of his own.

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu also joined in on the fun. Check out his and other reactions from members of the team and Chiefs Kingdom below.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Daily Routine During Global Pandemic

Read More
, , ,