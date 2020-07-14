Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu React to Chris Jones’ Massive Extension

It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to react to the news of defensive tackle Chris Jones’ $85 million extension. Tagging his teammate in a tweet, the August GQ cover star couldn’t have been more thrilled.

Immediately following, the 24-year-old had a strong message for the haters who didn’t believe Kansas City’s front office could finalize a deal for both him and the Mississippi State standout.

And yall thought we couldn’t… 😂😂😂 nvm #RunItBack — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020

Jones happily replied and included more thankful tweets of his own.

God Thank you!! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2020

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu also joined in on the fun. Check out his and other reactions from members of the team and Chiefs Kingdom below.

It just keeps getting better 💯 congrats big bro💪🏾 @StoneColdJones https://t.co/qmNCaMBAYR — Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) July 14, 2020

Patrick Mahomes – 24 years old Tyreek Hill – 26 years old Frank Clark – 27 years old Tyrann Mathieu- 28 years old Sammy Watkins – 27 years old Chris Jones – 26 years old Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 21 years old Juan Thornhill – 24 years old RT to scare the rest of the NFL — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 14, 2020

Chris Jones and the Chiefs running through barriers to getting a deal done like pic.twitter.com/qwbUXDTL0A — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) July 14, 2020

